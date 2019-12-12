Bukayo Saka News and Features

Date of birth: September 5, 2001

Instagram: @bukayosaka87

Club(s): Arsenal

Country: England

Signing fee: Academy

Saka made his Arsenal debut in the Europa League in November 2018, but it was his first appearance in the same competition during the 2019-20 season where he truly announced himself.

He scored one and assisted the other two goals in a 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, which forced him into Unai Emery's plans. Has shown versatility – playing at left-back, left-wing and as a number 10 – to become a key player for Emery and successor Mikel Arteta.