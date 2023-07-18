Is the new Arsenal away kit the bravest Premier League shirt… EVER?
The new Arsenal kit is going to be divisive – even with diehard Gooners who lap up Adidas's work
Adidas's new Arsenal away kit is out – and this one is going to be seriously marmite with fans.
The Gunners have been treated with a stunning, gold-lined home shirt which draws on 20 years of the Invincibles – so Adidas have delivered something a little less unanimous for the change option. It's bright yellow, for a start…
Where does this one rank among the best Premier League kits of the summer? What about the best kits in Europe?
Verdict
The new Arsenal away kit might be the most daring thing that the club has ever released
Arsenal are known as style kings of the Premier League. Red shirts with white sleeves is just smart, isn't it? Couple that with iconic looks, such as two-toned blue change efforts, bruised bananas and last year's black and gold masterpiece – and it's not hard to see why they're one of the clubs we check the rumours for first.
So this is… interesting. Adidas have gone for something that a lot of fans are bound to despise. Is it a grower?
The intentions are lovely. Those big black stripes are inspired by roads away from Islington to signify the away days that this will be worn on, while the traditional colours of yellow and black are ones that fans are not only familiar with, they long for them during off-seasons of Adi switching up the palettes.
It's an odd mix, though. This is the brightest shirt that Arsenal have ever had, it's dotted all over in black: the black stripes are going to grab the attention here, while there's another colour used with the sky blue featuring for the logos.
Does it all work together? Maybe not. Still, what did they say in 1993 when they first saw the bruised banana? It's not beyond the realms of possibility that this one will become a future classic that Gooners flock to collect anyway.
And if Arsenal can go one better than last season, this one will become an instant hit…
Where to buy
Adidas Arsenal away shirt 23/24
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Shirt info
What's the sizing like with the Adidas Arsenal away shirt 23/24?
The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms.
Adidas have a full size guide here.
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Adidas Arsenal away shirt 23/24?
The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
