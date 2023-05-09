Premier League kits 2023/24: Every home and away shirt announced or rumoured so far

Premier League kits 2023/24 seem a long way off – but as is tradition now, they begin dropping at the end of the season before.

The wheels are put in motion almost immediately after the transfer window shuts. Autumn sees rumoured colours emerge before leaks drop in the coming months leading up to the end of the season. By the final matchday of the campaign, your club are probably already donning their new threads.

So here's what to plan your summer 2023's shopping habits around…

Premier League kits 2023/24: Everything we know about next season's shirts

Arsenal

Arsenal home

The last Arsenal shirt to have gold logos was the 2005/06 home shirt (Image credit: PA)

Arsenal's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

As ever, the home is expected to be red and white, though it's rumoured to be the first Arsenal shirt since 2006 to have gold logos instead of white. Reports suggest that it will have raglan sleeves for the first time in this current kit deal.

Arsenal away

𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞: The Arsenal away kit for the 2023/24 season, afcstuff understands. #afc pic.twitter.com/SLPbjrSehwMarch 31, 2023 See more

Interesting…

The Arsenal away shirt has leaked to a mixed reaction. It's the brightest yellow that a Gunners shirt has ever been, while there are black lines all over to represent the paths that Gooners take to follow their team.

Arsenal third

The Arsenal away shirt for 1982 (Image credit: Football Kit Archive)

Arsenal are looking to throw things back with the third shirt this season. Adidas have remade the classic green change strip from the 80s according to rumours, with the canon insignia appearing on the shirt rather than the full badge.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa home

The new Aston Villa badge (Image credit: Aston Villa)

Aston Villa's kits for the 2023/24 season are expected to be made by Castore (opens in new tab).

Nothing is known so far yet about Villa's home shirt – but it is set to be the first to feature the new round logo that was revealed this year.

Aston Villa away

Nothing is known yet about Aston Villa's away shirt for next season.

Aston Villa third

Nothing is known yet about Aston Villa's third shirt for next season.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth home

Bournemouth's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Umbro (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Bournemouth away

Nothing is known yet about Bournemouth's away shirt for next season.

Bournemouth third

Nothing is known yet about Bournemouth's third shirt for next season.

Brentford

Brentford home

Brentford are entering a new kit cycle for the home shirt of 2023/24, after two years of the current model (Image credit: Alex Livesey / Getty Images)

Brentford's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Umbro (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

It will, however, be the first new Brentford home kit for two years. Upon promotion to the Premier League, the club announced that they were sticking with the design for two seasons rather than the traditional kit cycle of just one.

Brentford away

Nothing is known yet about Bournemouth's away shirt for next season.

Brentford third

Nothing is known yet about Bournemouth's third shirt for next season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion home

Brighton & Hove Albion's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Nike (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Brighton & Hove Albion away

Nothing is known yet about Brighton's away shirt for next season.

Brighton & Hove Albion third

Brighton's away kit for the 2022/23 season (Image credit: Nike / Brighton)

In recent seasons, Brighton have followed a pattern of relegating their away shirt to become the third shirt of the following season. If this trend is continued, we should expect their bright orange shirt of 2022/23 to become the third jersey for 2023/24.

Burnley

Burnley home

Burnley's Ian Maatsen battles with Manchester City's Ruben Dias (Image credit: Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The rumours are that unfortunately, Burnley's iconic partnership with Classic Football Shirts (opens in new tab) might just be a one-season wonder.

Reportedly, the Umbro deal comes to an end in 2023, too, meaning that the Clarets could have an all-new combination for their grand Premier League return.

Burnley away

Nothing is known yet about Burnley's away shirt for next season.

Burnley third

Nothing is known yet about Burnley's third shirt for next season.

Chelsea

Chelsea home

Chelsea's last home shirt to feature gold logos was worn in the Europa League-winning campaign of 2012/13 (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea's kits for the 2023/24 are set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab). It's rumoured that the Three Mobile partnership could well be replaced, too.

The Blues are rumoured to be incorporating gold into the shirt for the first time since the 2012/13 season in which the club won the Europa League. White and black may also be used as secondary colours.

Chelsea away

Exclusive : Based on leaked info - a prediction for Chelsea’s away kit next season. (@Footy_Headlines) #CFC pic.twitter.com/1OfNzyFG27April 29, 2023 See more

A few leaks have sprung up in recent weeks over the Chelsea away shirt. We expect it to be black with touches of "soar blue", a colour that Nike used for Barcelona's 2021/22 home shirt.

Chelsea third shirt

The Chelsea third shirt for 2023/24 is rumoured to be a pale mint green colour, as used by Blues shirts in the late 1980s.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace home

Crystal Palace's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Macron (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Crystal Palace away

Nothing is known yet about Crystal Palace's away shirt for next season.

Crystal Palace third

Nothing is known yet about Crystal Palace's third shirt for next season.

Everton

Everton home

Everton's deal with Hummel has been extended (Image credit: Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Everton's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Hummel (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

In October, the Toffees extended their deal with the Danish manufacturer through to the end of 2024, meaning that next year would definitely see more Hummel Everton tops – but that's been thrown into disarray. This year, Hummel ended their partnership with Bristol City early after issues with suppliers (opens in new tab). Whether Everton switch – not to mention other English clubs with Hummel – remains to be seen.

Everton away

Nothing is known yet about Everton's away shirt for next season.

Everton third

Nothing is known yet about Everton's third shirt for next season.

Fulham

Fulham home

Fulham's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Fulham away

Nothing is known yet about Fulham's away shirt for next season.

Fulham third

The Fulham away shirt for 2022/23 (Image credit: Fulham)

In recent seasons, Fulham have followed a pattern of relegating their away shirt to become the third shirt of the following season. If this trend is continued, we should expect their bright teal and navy shirt of 2022/23 to become the third jersey for 2023/24.

Leeds United

Leeds United home

The Adidas Sweden away shirt for 2022 (Image credit: Adidas)

Leeds United's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab). The home shirt is rumoured to be similar to the Sweden national away shirt of last year, in that the Adidas stripes will be blue and yellow.

Leeds United away

Nothing is known yet about Leeds' away shirt for next season.

Leeds United third

The Leeds third shirt is rumoured to be shocking pink and yellow in a unique graphic, the like of which has never been seen before.

Leicester City

Leicester City home

Leicester City could well strike a new kit deal, having been with Adidas since 2018 (Image credit: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Leicester City's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Leicester City away

Nothing is known yet about Leicester's away shirt for next season.

Leicester City third

Nothing is known yet about Leicester's third shirt for next season.

Liverpool

Liverpool home shirt 2023/24 (Image credit: Liverpool FC)

It's a little similar to the last one but you can't deny it's a thing of beauty, can you?

Liverpool shirts simply should look like this. The Reds have brightened up the tone a little and gone back to the 70s. No hints of orange or teal like Nike have added in recent efforts, either.

Liverpool away

Liverpool are returning to green and white for their away threads, according to rumours (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/ALLSPORT)

Liverpool's new away shirt for next year is rumoured to be a combination of bright green and white in a graphic, all-over pattern – inspired by the classic quartered top of the 90s. The shirt will likely have black logos, too.

Liverpool third

Purple may well feature on the new Liverpool third shirt (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool's third shirt for 2023/24 will see the Reds go for a purple, according to reports. Purple was last used by the club during their Warrior years, with this top being a lilac-like shade for something plainer than the jazzy away effort.

Manchester City

Manchester City home

2023/24 could see Manchester City return to just sky blue and white on their home top (Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

After this season's effort which has integrated a dark red for a classic look, next season's shirts are rumoured to be returning to just sky blue and white.

Manchester City away

Man City might be donning another white away shirt next season (Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City's away shirt for 2023/24 will again see the Eastlanders return to white, according to reports. Puma have released a number of white away shirts for Pep Guardiola's side with the newest said to have a dark red shade as the secondary colour.

Manchester City third

Manchester Cathedral is an influence on the new Manchester City third shirt, apparently (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City's third shirt for next season is apparently going to be a dark grey and dark blue mix, with a print of Manchester Cathedral across the top itself.

Manchester United

Manchester United home

Manchester United haven't had centred logos on their shirts for 20 years (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images)

Manchester United's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

Not a lot is known about the new United home shirt but it is expected to have a heavy mix of white and black once again, similar to this season's shirts. A new sponsor could be found, with TeamViewer ending their deal early.

Manchester United away

Manchester United 2023/24 Home & Away kits.Tried my best to remake the leaks we got last year, let me know if you'd cop. 🔴⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WkhNIfmrpEJanuary 23, 2023 See more

United's away shirt for next season is rumoured to be a first for the club, with a dark green that almost looks grey to the naked eye being the main colour. The shirt looks like it could be striped, too, with red accents.

The badge, Adidas logo and sponsor could all be centred.

Manchester United third

Next season's Manchester United away could have a familiar look (Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The third shirt for Manchester United next season is expected to be white with touches of red and a v-neck collar.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United home

That badge could be one of many things to change, Bruno… (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Nothing is known yet of the Newcastle United kits for 2023/24, with rumours pointing to a new kit manufacturer and sponsor.

The Magpies have had Castore (opens in new tab) now since 2020 and the deal is currently set to run until 2024 – but with Newcastle having since been taken over by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, all commercial deals are under review. With Newcastle having big ambitions commercially, it seems likely that either Nike, Adidas, New Balance or Puma will step in.

Meanwhile, Fun88's sponsorship is ending two years earlier than planned. The much-maligned gambling logo is despised by the Toon support and is the lowest-earning sponsorship deal in the Premier League at £6.5 million per season.

Newcastle also have the oldest badge in the league. With talk of the badge potentially getting an update (opens in new tab) after over three decades, this may well be a part of an aesthetic overhaul of the club as a brand. With no announcement or rumours of a change just yet, however, it might be a little late for a change in time for next season.

Newcastle United away

The infamous "Saudi" shirt is getting a reboot (Image credit: Newcastle United)

Newcastle's away shirt for next season is rumoured to be green and white, in an exact reverse of this season's "Saudi-inspired" shirt.

Newcastle United third

Nothing is known yet about Newcastle's third shirt for next season.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest home

A sponsor will surely return for Forest's next home shirt (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest will return to Adidas next year according to The Athletic (opens in new tab), following this season's partnership with Macron.

Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season just yet – but after Forest failing to secure a sponsor after coming up to the Premier League via the play-offs, it seems likely that the Tricky Trees will once again get a branding logo splashed across the shirts next time around.

Nottingham Forest away

Nothing is known yet about Forest's away shirt for next season.

Nottingham Forest third

Nothing is known yet about Forest's third shirt for next season.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United home

Sheffield United's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Errea (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Sheffield United away

Nothing is known yet about Sheffield United's away shirt for next season.

Sheffield United third

Nothing is known yet about Sheffield United's third shirt for next season.

Southampton

Southampton home

Southampton's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Hummel (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Southampton are the other Premier League team whose deal with Hummel may be in doubt, following Bristol City's ending with the Danish manufacturer over supply issues. The Saints may have to terminate the partnership after just two seasons.

Southampton away

Nothing is known yet about Southampton's away shirt for next season.

Southampton third

Nothing is known yet about Southampton's third shirt for next season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur home

It's a simpler shirt for Spurs next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The home shirt for Spurs is set to look a little like the 2021/22 top that clinched Champions League football ahead of Arsenal. There's an all-over pattern that will be used but it's going to be a subtle graphic rather than anything too loud.

Tottenham Hotspur away

Tottenham's away shirt for the 2023/2024 season. #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/ZXfgyVfEQrApril 19, 2023 See more

Tottenham's away kit for 2023/24 has leaked: if it's what we think it is, it looks like dark purple with a lighter shade for accents. Apparently, Nike are going to use iridescent logos for the shirt too, similarly to Barcelona's top of 2021/22 (opens in new tab).

Tottenham Hotspur third

This is the last time that Tottenham had anything even close to beige on an away kit (Image credit: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Spurs' third shirt for 2023/24 is apparently going to be a beige colour, which will be a first for the north Londoners.

West Ham United

West Ham United home

West Ham are going back to the 80s if reports are to be believed (Image credit: Trevor Jones/Allsport/Getty Images)

After rumours that the Hammers could switch to Nike West Ham United's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Umbro (opens in new tab) after all.

The rumours are suggesting that the home top next year could take influence from the 1983/84 shirt.

West Ham United away

Nothing is known yet about West Ham's away shirt for next season.

West Ham United third

Nothing is known yet about West Ham's third shirt for next season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers home

Wolverhampton Wanderers' kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Castore (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Wolverhampton Wanderers away

Nothing is known yet about Wolves' away shirt for next season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers third

Nothing is known yet about Wolves' third shirt for next season.