Is the new Adidas Manchester United home kit 2023/24 the nicest one ever?
The new Adidas Manchester United home kit 2023/24 feels fresh, modern and has a stylish all-over graphic – top marks all round
The new Adidas Manchester United home kit 2023/24 is out – and it's an absolute work of art.
United shirts haven't always been unanimously popular over the years. Last season's home effort included a collar which some found a little hit-or-miss, while the season before stripped everything back for a classic look… though it was a little dull.
Just as Manchester United appear to be improving on the pitch, however, the threads have gone up a notch, too. In terms of home shirts, this is easily Adidas's finest work since coming back to Old Trafford.
FFT's verdict
The new Adidas Manchester United home kit 2023/24 is a modern look without scrimping on the detail
Let's get through the headlines on this one before getting to the lovely little flourishes that you only see up close. Yes, it's black stripes yet again. Yes, the iffy collar is gone. Yes, that TeamViewer logo is bigger than ever (eugh).
But it's a deeper red than recent Adidas iterations of the Manchester United colours, while the collar is simple and classy. White is, of course, used for the logos and three stripes. Now look a little deeper and see that pattern…
The Manchester rose is the big theme on this one with the most stunningly intricate geometric pattern woven across the top of the material. It's a pentagonal flower that's replicated on the inside collar and it sets this shirt apart from recent seasons, for sure.
"Embodying the spirit of Manchester, the new-look kit features a design that features the iconic red rose in a geometric pattern, inspired by the bridge between Manchester and Salford that was built during the industrial revolution," Adidas claims.
"The bridge over the river Irwell is an enduring symbol of the deep connection Mancunians have with the city’s industrial legacy. It is widely considered as a mark of Manchester’s strength and how, like the industrial revolution, the city influenced the wider world."
It's almost perfect. The only downside? No embossed detail down the sides of the top, like on Arsenal's home shirt. United fans will hope that's the only thing the Gunners have over them all season.
Where to buy
Adidas Manchester United home shirt 23/24
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Shirt info
What is the sizing like with the Adidas Manchester United home shirt 23/24?
The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms.
Adidas have a full size guide here.
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Adidas Manchester United home shirt 23/24?
The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White