Is the new Adidas Manchester United home kit 2023/24 the nicest one ever?

The new Adidas Manchester United home kit 2023/24 is out – and it's an absolute work of art.

United shirts haven't always been unanimously popular over the years. Last season's home effort included a collar which some found a little hit-or-miss, while the season before stripped everything back for a classic look… though it was a little dull.

Just as Manchester United appear to be improving on the pitch, however, the threads have gone up a notch, too. In terms of home shirts, this is easily Adidas's finest work since coming back to Old Trafford.

FFT's verdict

The new Adidas Manchester United home kit 2023/24 is a modern look without scrimping on the detail

Let's get through the headlines on this one before getting to the lovely little flourishes that you only see up close. Yes, it's black stripes yet again. Yes, the iffy collar is gone. Yes, that TeamViewer logo is bigger than ever (eugh).

But it's a deeper red than recent Adidas iterations of the Manchester United colours, while the collar is simple and classy. White is, of course, used for the logos and three stripes. Now look a little deeper and see that pattern…

The Manchester rose is the big theme on this one with the most stunningly intricate geometric pattern woven across the top of the material. It's a pentagonal flower that's replicated on the inside collar and it sets this shirt apart from recent seasons, for sure.

"Embodying the spirit of Manchester, the new-look kit features a design that features the iconic red rose in a geometric pattern, inspired by the bridge between Manchester and Salford that was built during the industrial revolution," Adidas claims.

"The bridge over the river Irwell is an enduring symbol of the deep connection Mancunians have with the city’s industrial legacy. It is widely considered as a mark of Manchester’s strength and how, like the industrial revolution, the city influenced the wider world."

It's almost perfect. The only downside? No embossed detail down the sides of the top, like on Arsenal's home shirt. United fans will hope that's the only thing the Gunners have over them all season.

Where to buy

What is the sizing like with the Adidas Manchester United home shirt 23/24? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here.