Adidas reveal new Manchester United home kit for 2021/22 season
The new Manchester United home kit will be worn for pre-season matches ahead of the new campaign
Adidas have unveiled the new Manchester United home kit for the 2021/22 season. The shirt features a new sponsor, with tech giants Team Viewer replacing Chevrolet across the front.
According to the official release, the new home shirt takes inspiration from the club’s philosophy of youth, courage and success, whilst nodding to iconic designs of the past. Fans may recognise the white collar and cuffs - which formed part of the classic Manchester United kits of the 1960s.
Adidas have dropped the new @ManUtd kit ahead of the 2021/22 season 🔴👕 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/7jPDXuZGTzJuly 15, 2021
The kit also features the latest fabric innovations, designed to keep players feeling cool, dry, and confident during play. The red devil also appears on the back of the shirt for the first time in club history; the iconic logo sits underneath the back of the round-neck collar. A gold devil is also included on the front of the socks.
PREMIER LEAGUE Every released 2021/22 home and away shirt so far
The shirt is made from recycled materials, with sustainability at the heart of the latest design.
It will be worn for the first time on pitch on Sunday 18th July and will be available to purchase from today via the Adidas store. It can be physically purchased from selected Adidas stores and the Manchester United club store, as well as selected retailers and fashion stores from 22nd July.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!
READ NEXT
QUIZ Can you name the 2020/21 Premier League managers, captains, biggest signings and scorers?
CORINTHIAN FIGURES How the big-headed football collectibles took the world by storm
MANCHESTER CITY Every one of Pep Guardiola’s trophy triumphs in England
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.