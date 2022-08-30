The Japan 2022 World Cup home kit might just be the best of the tournament

The Japan 2022 World Cup home kit might just be the coolest shirt at the entire tournament. Don't believe us? Just ask the fans.

The Samurai Blue's new top sold out in mere hours from Adidas's online store, with the general public going crazy over this one – and it's no surprise, really. The previous 'Great Wave' top that the Japanese last donned at their home Olympics was equally loud and equally popular, with this, the first Japan shirt with the new textless Adidas logo, also going down a treat.

Along with the rest of the Adidas World Cup kits all released at the same time, Adidas have released the away shirt for the Japanese, too. These are just two of our favourites of all the World Cup shirts getting released between now and November.

Is the Japan 2022 World Cup home kit inspired by origami?

It certainly looks it. Adidas have gone with a sort of triangular pattern that doubles up across the top and it certainly recalls those little paper cranes, doesn't it?

For something that looks quite brash at first glance, this one is actually rather understated, though. The top's base pattern is subtler than meets the eye and when the players don this in the Middle Eastern sun, you won't even notice the design from your TV.

There are plenty of other little details for the eagle-eyed, too. The Japanese flag on the back of the neck is a lovely touch, while the flag's colours return under the sleeve. The back, naturally, is left black blue.

(Image credit: Adidas)

When compared to the Japan shirts of the past, this one is a healthy mix of keeping it quieter while mixing it up with a vibrant pattern. Japan's last home shirt was a five-tone blue effort with waves all over and red Adidas stripes… but that's not for everyone.

The 2018 World Cup shirt, meanwhile, was a little more understated. It was a deep navy with pinstripes and red touches, which this shirt manages to take a little inspiration from while going bold with that front design.

(Image credit: Adidas)

It's an absolute triumph. Japan aren't favoured to go far in this tournament but as with previous tops, they've captured imagination with their clothes. We're big fans.

You can buy this one from Pro Direct (opens in new tab) – since it's sold out from Adidas's site – while the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts (opens in new tab) are on the official site, still.

What is the sizing like with the Japan 2022 World Cup home kit? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).