World Cup 2022 kits: Every home and away kit for every nation

World Cup 2022 kits aren't too far away from release now, with the tournament itself set to commence in November.

Though England women launched their home and away kits ahead of Women's Euro 2022 in the summer, the men's teams taking to Qatar will get their own exclusive shirts. Details are beginning to leak for some of the sides.

Here's everything we know so far.

Argentina

Argentina World Cup 2022 home kit

The Argentina home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be sky blue and white, incorporating the nation's flag on the back of the shirt this time around.

Argentina World Cup 2022 away kit

The Argentina away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be black with touches of purple this time around.

Australia

Australia World Cup 2022 home kit

The Australia home kit for the 2022 World Cup – should they qualify – is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

As ever, the shirt is expected to be golden-yellow with touches of green and white.

Australia World Cup 2022 away kit

The Australia away kit for the 2022 World Cup – should they qualify – is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Belgium

Belgium World Cup 2022 home kit

The Belgium home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be red and black, as ever.

Belgium World Cup 2022 away kit

The Belgium away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be white and black.

Brazil

Brazil World Cup 2022 home kit

The Brazil home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

As ever, the shirt is expected to be yellow and green – this time with a polo collar.

Brazil World Cup 2022 away kit

The Brazil away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

This shirt is set to be blue but will combine a green-and-yellow leopard-like pattern on the sleeves

Cameroon

Cameroon World Cup 2022 home kit

The Cameroon home kit for the 2022 World Cup is expected to be made by Le Coq Sportif (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current – but it is expected to be green as ever.

Cameroon World Cup 2022 away kit

The Cameroon away kit for the 2022 World Cup is expected to be made by Le Coq Sportif (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Canada

Canada World Cup 2022 home kit

The Canada home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current – but it is expected to be red, as ever.

Canada World Cup 2022 away kit

The Canada away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica World Cup 2022 home kit

The Costa Rica home kit for the 2022 World Cup – should they qualify – is set to be made by New Balance (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current – but it is expected to be red as ever.

Costa Rica World Cup 2022 away kit

The Costa Rica home kit for the 2022 World Cup – should they qualify – is set to be made by New Balance (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Croatia

Croatia World Cup 2022 home kit

The Croatia home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current – but it is expected to be red and white chequers, as ever.

Croatia World Cup 2022 away kit

The Croatia away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current – but it is expected to feature "blackened blue", like the 2018 World Cup kit, after the Euro 2020 shirt moved to a grey shade.

Denmark

Denmark World Cup 2022 home kit

The Denmark home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Hummel (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current – but it is expected to be red and white, as ever.

Denmark World Cup 2022 away kit

The Denmark away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Hummel (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current – but it is expected to be white and red, as ever.

Ecuador

Ecuador World Cup 2022 home kit

The Ecuador home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Marathon (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current – but it is expected to be yellow, as ever.

Ecuador World Cup 2022 away kit

The Ecuador away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Marathon (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current.

England

England World Cup 2022 home kit

The England home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The shirt is rumoured to have a blue gradient across it and is said to have sky blue touches reminiscent of the Euro 96 shirt from when England held the tournament.

Ahead of the women's Euros, the American brand released a minimal, pearlescent kit inspired by diamonds for the Lionesses – but this will not be worn by the men's team.

England World Cup 2022 away kit

The England away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The shirt is rumoured to be a bright shade of red, as the Three Lions return to their standard away colours following the blue shirt they wore at Euro 2020. The swoosh and England crest are said to incorporate navy and sky blue, just like the home shirt.

Ahead of the women's Euros, the American brand released a bright "neon red" away shirt for the Lionesses – but this will not be worn by the men's team.

France

France World Cup 2022 home kit

The France home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The shirt is rumoured to be a dark shade of blue, just like the 2018 effort that Les Bleus won the tournament wearing, with touches of gold.

France World Cup 2022 away kit

The France away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The shirt is rumoured to be white with royal blue flourishes.

Germany

Germany World Cup 2022 home kit

The Germany home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be white, as ever, with black featuring heavily in a stripe down the centre.

Germany World Cup 2022 away kit

The Germany away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be black, maroon and gold.

Ghana

Ghana World Cup 2022 home kit

The Ghana home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

The shirt is expected to be white and black but a lot more minimal than the most recent effort.

Ghana World Cup 2022 away kit

The Ghana away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

Little is known about the shirt at current

Iran

Iran World Cup 2022 home kit

The Iran home kit for the 2022 World Cup is made by Majid.

The shirt was released earlier this year but it has not been confirmed whether it will be worn during the 2022 World Cup

Iran World Cup 2022 away kit

The Iran away kit for the 2022 World Cup is made by Majid.

The local manufacturer released a red version of the home shirt earlier this year. Again, it is not known whether the kit will be worn during the 2022 World Cup.

Japan

Japan World Cup 2022 home kit

The Japan home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be blue with a beautiful flecked pattern this time around.

Japan World Cup 2022 away kit

The Japan away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

Little is known about the shirt at current.

Mexico

Mexico World Cup 2022 home kit

The Mexico home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

Mexico are returning to a green shirt after wearing black and pink lately – and this new kit will feature a brand new crest and is inspired by an eagle with its pattern.

Mexico World Cup 2022 away kit

The Mexico home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current but it is expected to be off-white.

Morocco

Morocco World Cup 2022 home kit

The Morocco home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current – but it is expected to be red, as ever.

Morocco World Cup 2022 away kit

The Morocco away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Netherlands

Netherlands World Cup 2022 home kit

The Netherlands home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be a more golden shade of orange than the Dutch have ever worn.

Netherlands World Cup 2022 away kit

The Netherlands away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be black and blue with red touches, resembling the 2014 change strip.

New Zealand

New Zealand World Cup 2022 home kit

The New Zealand home kit for the 2022 World Cup – should they qualify – is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The New Zealand home kit for the 2022 World Cup – should they qualify – is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known about the shirt at current but it is expected to be white, as ever.

Little is known about the shirt at current but it is expected to be white, as ever.

New Zealand World Cup 2022 away kit

The New Zealand away kit for the 2022 World Cup – should they qualify – is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known about the shirt at current but it is expected to be black, as ever.

Peru

Peru World Cup 2022 home kit

The Peru home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Marathon (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current – but it is expected to be white with a red sash, as ever.

Peru World Cup 2022 away kit

The Peru away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Marathon (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Poland

Poland World Cup 2022 home kit

The Poland home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known about the shirt at current but it is expected to be white, as ever.

Poland World Cup 2022 away kit

The Poland away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known about the shirt at current but it is expected to be red, as ever.

Portugal

Portugal World Cup 2022 home kit

The Portugal home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be a bright, wine-coloured red with gold flourishes.

Portugal World Cup 2022 away kit

The Portugal away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be beige with navy blue and red touches.

Qatar

Qatar World Cup 2022 home kit

The Qatar home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the kit at current but it is expected to be a deep red, as ever.

Qatar World Cup 2022 away kit

The Qatar away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the kit at current but it is expected to be white.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 home kit

The Saudi Arabia home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the kit at current but it is expected to be white, as ever.

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 away kit

The Saudi Arabia away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the kit at current but it is expected to be green, as ever.

Scotland

Scotland World Cup 2022 home kit

The Scotland home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be a traditional blue colour.

Scotland World Cup 2022 away kit

The Scotland away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current but it is expected to be a return to white, after sky blue was used in the Euro 2020 kit.

Senegal

Senegal World Cup 2022 home kit

The Senegal home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

The shirt is expected to be green, as ever.

Senegal World Cup 2022 away kit

The Senegal away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Serbia

Serbia World Cup 2022 home kit

The Serbia home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

The shirt is expected to be white and will feature a new crest.

Serbia World Cup 2022 away kit

The Serbia away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current but it will feature a new crest.

South Korea

South Korea World Cup 2022 home kit

The South Korea home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the kit at current but it is expected to be red, as ever.

South Korea World Cup 2022 away kit

The South Korea away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The South Korea away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the kit at current but it is expected to be white.

Little is known of the kit at current but it is expected to be white.

Spain

Spain World Cup 2022 home kit

The Spain home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be red and navy and will feature a new crest.

Spain World Cup 2022 away kit

The Spain away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be light blue and will feature a new crest.

Switzerland

Switzerland World Cup 2022 home kit

The Switzerland home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

The shirt is expected to be red, as ever.

Switzerland World Cup 2022 away kit

The Switzerland away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

The shirt is expected to be white as ever.

Ukraine

Tunisia World Cup 2022 home kit

The Tunisia home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Kappa (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt but it is expected to be white, as ever.

Tunisia World Cup 2022 away kit

The Tunisia away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Kappa (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt but it is expected to be red, as ever.

Ukraine

Ukraine World Cup 2022 home kit

The Ukraine home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Joma (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt but it is expected to be yellow, as ever.

Ukraine World Cup 2022 away kit

The Ukraine away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Joma (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt but it is expected to be blue, as ever.

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates World Cup 2022 home kit

The United Arab Emirates home kit for the 2022 World Cup – should they qualify – is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the kit at current but it is expected to be white.

United Arab Emirates World Cup 2022 away kit

The United Arab Emirates away kit for the 2022 World Cup – should they qualify – is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the kit at current but it is expected to be red.

United States

United States World Cup 2022 home kit

The United States home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

As ever, the shirt is expected to be white, with the Nike swoosh logos on the sleeves rather than the body of the shirt itself.

United States World Cup 2022 away kit

The United States away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The shirt is set to be a much brighter blue than the US have had for a number of years.

Uruguay

Uruguay World Cup 2022 home kit

The Uruguay home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

The shirt is expected to be sky blue as ever but little is known of the shirt at current.

Uruguay World Cup 2022 away kit

The Uruguay away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

The shirt is expected to be white as ever but little is known of the shirt at current.

Wales

Wales World Cup 2022 home kit

The Wales home kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current but it is expected to be red, as ever.

Wales World Cup 2022 away kit

The Wales away kit for the 2022 World Cup is set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

Little is known of the shirt at current.