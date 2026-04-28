Chelsea face major multi-club ownership headache if they beat Manchester City in FA Cup Final

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The Blues booked their place in the FA Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Sunday

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Chelsea owner Todd Boehly during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on August 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
Chelsea could be heading towards a multi-club ownership problem (Image credit: Getty Images)