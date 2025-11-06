Chelsea receive apology over racial abuse allegation as previous 'life ban' revealed: report

Chelsea and Qarabag U19 players before kick-off in the UEFA Youth League

Chelsea were in Azerbaijan for their latest outing in this season's UEFA Youth League competition, taking on FK Qarabag U19s.

According to local reports, there were approximately 100 spectators in attendance at the Azərsun Arena with Qarabag fans situated behind the goal in which Chelsea scored the opener.

Seventeen-year-old Sol Gordon netted the Blues' first goal in a 5-0 win and was allegedly racially abused by at least one individual purporting to be a supporter of the Azeri club.

Jesse Derry of Chelsea celebrates scoring the Blues' second goal in front of the home supporters during their UEFA Youth League 2025/26 match against Qarabag

A Chelsea spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident during today’s Uefa Youth League match in Azerbaijan in which, after scoring, a number of our players were subjected to racist abuse from an individual in the crowd.

“Racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour are completely unacceptable and have no place in football or indeed in society. We strongly condemn the actions of the individual responsible.

Sol Gordon (C) opens the scoring for Chelsea in Azerbaijan

“Our players have the full support of everyone at the club, and we have raised the incident immediately with the Uefa match delegate and home club.

"We expect this matter to be investigated fully under Uefa’s disciplinary procedures."

After consulting with the coaching staff and players of both teams, referee Dmytro Kubryak allowed the match to carry on, as Chelsea scored a further four goals inside the remaining half hour.

Forward Jesse Derry, who scored twice in as many minutes shortly after the stoppage in play, was cautioned by Kubryak for celebrating in front of the home supporters in what was deemed a provocative manner.

Qarabag issued a prompt response to the abuse allegations: “We are sorry about this incident. It does not reflect the values of our club. We will investigate it thoroughly.”

In November 2020, Qarabag's former press officer, Nurlan Ibrahimov, is alleged to have made 'inflammatory and discriminatory' comments about Armenians on social media during the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

UEFA subsequently issued Ibrahimov with a life ban from football activity in light of the comments and fined Qarabag €100,000, which the club unsuccessfully appealed.

Chelsea and Qarabag players had together posed with a 'Football For All' banner at the beginning of the match.