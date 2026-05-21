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World Cup 2026: ITV's presenters, pundits, commentators and reporters in full

Features
By Contributions from published

ITV's World Cup 2026 team of presenters, pundits, commentators and reporters has been revealed with a stellar line-up from the broadcaster

ITV Gary Neville England Euro 2024 with Roy Keane and Ian Wright
ITV's World Cup coverage will be led by some familiar faces (Image credit: ITV)
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