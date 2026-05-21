World Cup 2026: ITV's presenters, pundits, commentators and reporters in full
Features
By James Roberts Contributions from Callum Rice-Coates published
ITV's World Cup 2026 team of presenters, pundits, commentators and reporters has been revealed with a stellar line-up from the broadcaster
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- 🗣️ Presenters
- - Mark Pougatch
- – Laura Woods
- – Semra Hunter
- – Adam Richman
- ⭐️ Pundits
- Roy Keane
- Ian Wright
- Gary Neville
- Patrick Vieira
- Karen Carney
- Ange Postecoglou
- Juan Mata
- Emma Hayes
- Duncan Ferguson
- Jobi McAnuff
- Bradley Wright-Phillips
- Christina Unkel
- 🎤 Reporters
- Daniyal Khan
- Gabriel Clarke
- Connie McLaughlin
- 🎧 Commentators
- Sam Matterface
- Jon Champion
- Seb Hutchinson
- Joe Speight
- 🌟 Co-commentators
- Lee Dixon
- Ally McCoist
- Andros Townsend
- Lucy Ward