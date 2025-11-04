Is PSG vs Bayern Munich on TV? Live streams as Harry Kane looks to continue scoring form against Champions League holders

Watch PSG vs Bayern Munich as the reigning European champions face the team that defeated them in the final in 2020, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

The Champions League match of the league phase is upon us in the form of Bayern Munich's visit to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

European champions PSG top the single table over Bayern by virtue of a single goal's superiority in the goals scored column. This one is mouthwatering.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch PSG vs Bayern Munich for free?

PSG vs Bayern Munich is one of the Champions League matches available to watch for free in Ireland – tune into Virgin Media Two on TV or stream it in your browser on Virgin Media Play.

Away from Ireland when the game's on? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch PSG vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy thanks to its lightning speeds, top-notch security, and ability to unlock streaming services.

How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in the UK?

PSG vs Bayern Munich will be shown live along with a host of other Champions League fixtures this week on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in the US

PSG vs Bayern Munich will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch PSG vs Bayern Munich live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Champions League preview

PSG simply haven't slowed down since their demolition of Inter Milan in last season's Champions League final.

Under head coach Luis Enrique, the Parisians started their defence with a 4-0 win over Atalanta, a 2-1 victory against Barcelona at the Catalan capital's Olympic Stadium, and a 7-2 away win against Bayer Leverkusen.

That's 13 goals scored and three conceded in three matches, but who's counting?

PSG's second home fixture will have been identified as one of their toughest assignments in the league phase.

Something's got to give at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday because Bayern are on maximum points too thanks to wins over Chelsea, Pafos and Club Brugge.

England captain Harry Kane has scored five goals, level with Kylian Mbappe at the top of the rankings in the Champions League this season.

He's scored 12 goals in nine Bundesliga matches this season too, catalysing a perfect domestic start for the German champions who have won their first nine matches.

PSG aren't as dominant at home. They're top of Ligue 1 but have dropped points in four of their 11 league matches so far this season.

Winger Bradley Barcola is leading the way in terms of Ligue 1 goals but Nuno Mendes, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Goncalo Ramos are the players with more than one Champions League goal.

These teams have become extremely familiar with one another in the Champions League era. They're historically evenly matched but have never drawn.

Bayern have the edge by the odd game in 15. If you asked them which game that was, the 2020 Champions League final is likely to be the answer.

FourFourTwo's prediction

PSG 2-3 Bayern Munich

There's no way FourFourTwo is going to call a first-ever draw in this fixture but we're definitely expecting to see some goals.