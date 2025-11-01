Here are some of the incredible records Harry Kane could break this season

Harry Kane has been in prolific form this season

Even by his own astronomical standards, Harry Kane has hit new heights this season.

The England captain scored twice in Bayern Munich's 4-1 win over FC Cologne last night to take his tally to 22 goals in 14 domestic games in 2025-26.

Kane's red-hot form has already seen him break multiple records this season and if he keeps finding the net at his current rate, plenty more will follow.

Which records could Harry Kane break this season?

Kane hit the headlines earlier in October when he reached 20 goals for the season quicker than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo ever did. The 32-year-old did it in just 12 games, whereas the Argentinian's career best was 17 matches and the Portuguese's was 13.

The previous month, Kane became the fastest player this century to reach 100 goals for a club in Europe's top five leagues, hitting the mark in his 104th Bayern game.

Harry Kane scored twice against Chelsea in the Champions League in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

He is comfortably the top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 12 goals in only eight matches and is eyeing the league record held by one of his predecessors at the Allianz Arena, Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole's 41 Bundesliga strikes in 2020-21 remains the most in a single season, but at the rate Kane is going - and assuming he plays all 34 games - he is on track to hit an incredible 51 this term.

Lewandowski also registered the most goal involvements in a Bundesliga campaign in 2020-21, when his overall tally of 48 also included seven assists.

Kane has already claimed three assists this season, taking him to 15 goal involvements, and even if his goal return slows down you would expect him to keep providing for others.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker, ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, is also set to break two of his own records he set just last season.

Robert Lewandowski holds the record for the most goals in a Bundesliga season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last term, Kane became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish as top scorer in his first two campaigns, having won the Golden Boot twice since joining from Spurs in summer 2023.

You would not bet against him extending that record to three seasons this time around, especially as he is already six goals ahead of his closest challenger, Eintracht Frankfurt's Jonathan Burkardt.

Another milestone Kane reached last term was becoming the first English player to score 10 goals in a single Champions League campaign, eventually finding the net 11 times in total.

With five goals in three games this term, and five more matches to play in the league phase alone, it's possible he could break his own record for the most goals by an Englishman in a Champions League season.

Kane will hope to take his prolific form into next summer's World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kane's prolific form is good news for England ahead of next summer's World Cup, where he will hope to lead the Three Lions to the greatest prize of all.

And if he lifts the trophy in North America, he will surely be among the favourites to become just the fifth Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or - following Sir Stanley Matthews, Sir Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen - when the votes are cast for the 2026 edition.