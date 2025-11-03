How to watch Sunderland vs Everton: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time for Monday night football in the Premier League

Watch Sunderland against Everton in the final Premier League fixture of the weekend with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The long Premier League weekend concludes with Everton's visit to Sunderland.

It's been a stunning return to the top flight for the Black Cats, who start the weekend in the top four with more points than Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Chelsea immediately beneath them.

Regis Le Bris has tasted Premier League defeat only twice, David Moyes and Everton twice in their last two matches.

The Stadium of Light is sure to be rocking for this one.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sunderland vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Sunderland vs Everton in the UK

Sunderland vs Everton will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event on Monday evening.

Sky customers also have the option of streaming the match using Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Sunderland vs Everton in the US

Sunderland vs Everton will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to watch Sunderland vs Everton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Is there a Sunderland vs Everton free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Sunderland vs Everton for free using a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Sunderland vs Everton from anywhere

Out of the country when Sunderland vs Everton is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Sunderland vs Everton: Premier League preview

The Toffees have been almost charmingly middling so far this season.

Their four Premier League defeats were against Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, and against promoted Leeds United on opening night.

They've won twice at their new stadium, naturally, and away at winless Wolverhampton Wanderers. Moyes seems to have them punching somewhere near their weight but it could be argued there should be more to come.

Everton lack a genuinely top-class striker but the creative axis of Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye is bound to bear fruit even in a team currently among the worst in the division at maximising their chances.

Sunderland's previous season in the Premier League was in 2016-17, when they were beaten home and away by Ronald Koeman's Everton without scoring a goal.

Of the four players who've started all of Sunderland's Premier League matches, three are immediately influential new signings.

Goalkeeper Robin Roefs and midfielder Granit Xhaka have been both ever-present and excellent. Noah Sadiki along with fellow regulars Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete, has provided the solid defensive basis of Sunderland's success.

Alderete is the only member of Le Bris' injury list with a chance of featuring on Monday. The Paraguayan defender is recovering from a concussion and will be assessed before the game.

Sunderland vs Everton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 2-1 Everton

FourFourTwo predicts another victory for the Black Cats in a raucous Stadium of Light.