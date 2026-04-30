What happens if Wrexham and Hull finish on the same points and goal difference in Championship play-off race?
Features
By Kedar Bayley published
Wrexham and Hull City are neck-and-neck in their race for the Championship sixth-placed play-off spot
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The Championship season will conclude this weekend, and the sixth-placed play-off spot is yet to be decided in a neck-and-neck race between Wrexham, Hull City and Derby County.
Wrexham and Hull City are the two closest teams to securing a place in the play-offs, tied on 70 points heading into Gameweek 46 in the Championship, with Derby County on 69.
The former two sides are separated by a goal difference of just one — +4 for W