How to watch Championship play-off final: Streaming info and TV details for Hull City vs Middlesbrough at Wembley

Watch the Championship play-off final today as Hull City take on Middlesbrough at Wembley, with Premier League football the prize. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Championship play-off final key information Date: Saturday, May 23

Saturday, May 23 Kick-off time: 3.30pm BST / 10.30am ET / 12.30pm AEST (Sun)

3.30pm BST / 10.30am ET / 12.30pm AEST (Sun) Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Wembley Stadium, London TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Paramount+ (USA), beIn Sports (Australia)

Sky Sports (UK), Paramount+ (USA), beIn Sports (Australia) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

The highest-profile fixture in the EFL calendar was shrouded in uncertainty until Wednesday night, when Southampton lost their appeal against their exclusion from the play-offs over the Spygate saga.

Now, attention returns to on-pitch matters as two teams who have been out of the Premier League since 2017 battle it out at Wembley in the self-styled 'richest game in football', with a place in the top flight the prize.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Hull City vs Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Championship play-off final for free?

Hull City vs Middlesbrough is available to watch on beIN Sports in Australia, where new users can benefit from a 7-day free trial.

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Watch Championship play-off final from anywhere

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Watch Championship play-off final in the UK

Sky Sports is the sole broadcaster of the EFL in the UK and they are showing Hull City vs Middlesbrough live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Kick-off is at 3.30pm BST on Saturday.

Watch Championship play-off final on Sky Sports You can get Sky Sports by arranging a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term deal, Now is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Championship play-off final in the US

Viewers in the United States can stream Hull City vs Middlesbrough on Paramount+.

Watch Championship play-off final on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the EFL rights-holder in the US, with a huge selection of games across the Championship, League One, and League Two. Plans start from $8.99 a month – a bargain considering you get all the Champions League live streams too.

How to watch Championship play-off final in Australia

As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch Hull City vs Middlesbrough on beIN Sports, where new users benefit from a 7-day free trial.

The game will be shown live on beIN Sports 3.

See also ► Championship, League One and League Two TV guide

Hull City vs Middlesbrough: Championship play-off final preview

The build-up to the 2025/26 Championship play-off final has been like no other, with stories of espionage and shady activities dominating the headlines. While Southampton's expulsion from the competition over Spygate – which saw Middlesbrough take their place in the Wembley showpiece – has captured the attention of the wider footballing world, the focus should now be on the two teams set to battle it out for a place in the Premier League.

Hull City's 2-0 win at Millwall in the second leg of their semi-final feels like a lifetime ago, and for much of the past week-and-a-half the Tigers have been preparing for a play-off final against Southampton. Those plans were thrown in the bin after Saints' expulsion was confirmed on Tuesday evening, with the subsequent appeal dismissed 24 hours later, and Hull owner Acun Ilicali even suggested his club deserve automatic promotion as a result.

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Tigers fans, who watched their team slip from a relatively secure play-off place to starting the final day outside the top six, but the 2-1 win over Norwich that saw Sergej Jakirovic's side leapfrog Wrexham was followed by an excellent 2-0 aggregate victory over Millwall.

The manner of their semi-final triumph was unusual for Hull, whose season has largely been based on outscoring the opposition, rather than keeping it tight at the back. It will be fascinating to see which version of the Tigers turns up at Wembley.

See also ► Football fixtures: Interactive 2025/26 calendar for every competition

It looked like Middlesbrough's promotion dreams ended with their 2-1 extra-time defeat in the second leg of their semi-final with Southampton, but the Spygate scandal has handed Kim Hellberg's side a lifeline.

The semi-final was played against the backdrop of binoculars after the initial spying allegations emerged two days before the first leg, but having trained for a match they might never play while awaiting the Spygate ruling, Boro can return to fully concentrating on the football. Hellberg's men were excellent in the opening 45 minutes against Saints at the Riverside Stadium, as they dominated their opponents without managing to find the net.

A failure to convert possession and territory into goals was the main factor in Middlesbrough ending up in the play-offs rather than the automatic promotion places, but if they can replicate the first half of the semi-final first leg they will be confident of triumphing at Wembley.

Boro have been boosted by the return to fitness of talismanic midfielder Hayden Hackney, who has not played since March 14 due to a groin injury, and it will only encourage fans to believe that this is their year.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Hull City 1-2 Middlesbrough

This one is tough to call – especially due to the uncertainty of the past two weeks – but Middlesbrough will fancy their chances of coming out on top.