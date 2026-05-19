How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City for FREE: Live streams for key Premier League clash on the south coast

Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City today as Pep Guardiola aims to keep his domestic treble hopes alive. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Perhaps the best thing about league table permutations is the way they drift away as the matches pass by, every complication crystallising until the last week of the season is nerve-janglingly simple.

Manchester City will finish first or second and need to win at AFC Bournemouth to keep their Premier League title hopes alive. The Cherries, so close to the beach in reality, are miles from it in football terms as their penultimate game begins.

It is also expected to be Guardiola's final away match in charge of City as they prepare for his departure come the conclusion of next Sunday's game against Aston Villa.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City for free?

YouTube TV's 10-day free trial in the US gives you access to USA Network, which is broadcasting Bournemouth vs Manchester City.

Other alternatives that have free trials include DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV.

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Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City from anywhere

Out of the country when Bournemouth vs Manchester City is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

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📺 Stream Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City in the UK

Bournemouth vs Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports today. It's a 7:30pm kick-off and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City in the US

Bournemouth vs Manchester City will be available live in the United States on USA Network.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Bournemouth vs Manchester City. It also includes Champions League and Europa League football so for AU$32/month it is a real bargain.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Premier League preview

History beckons for Bournemouth. Andoni Iraola's final home game in charge of the Dorset club isn't just a chance to secure their best-ever league finish but an opportunity for genuine hope of their first European campaign being a Champions League one.

At kick-off, the Cherries are four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool and two clear of Brighton & Hove Albion, both of whom have only one fixture left to play. Liverpool host Brentford on the final day, while Brighton play at home against Manchester United.

The equation is complicated by Wednesday night's Europa League final. Aston Villa have already qualified for the Champions League but can finish either fourth or fifth – they play Man City next Sunday – and if they beat Freiburg and drop out of the top four, sixth will be enough for a Champions League spot.

Bournemouth play away at Nottingham Forest in their last match and Iraola would love to leave the City Ground, and indeed the Vitality Stadium, with Bournemouth setting sail for Europe's premier club competition.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Pep Guardiola and City know that destination well, both as regulars and as winners. They've been secure in their qualification for some time and their sights are now firmly set on the Premier League title and a perfect departure for their manager.

After Saturday's FA Cup final win at Wembley, that would mean a historic domestic treble for the club currently in second place in the table. For once, the odds are against them.

Arsenal's win against Burnley sent them five points clear yet again. City have six points available, Arsenal three. Must-win doesn't get close to covering it, and even then Guardiola would need everything to go his way on Sunday.

It's not impossible – who knows what kind of mindset Villa will have – but Arsenal have to go to Selhurst Park for Oliver Glasner's last domestic game in charge of Crystal Palace, a fixture the Gunners have only lost twice in the Premier League.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Tickets

Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City

This is no freebie for Man City but they have the attacking weaponry to get the job done when it really, really matters.