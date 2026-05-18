How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley for FREE: Live streams as Arsenal play their last home fixture with the Premier League title in sight

Watch Arsenal vs Burnley today as the Gunners plot a big stride towards the Premier League title. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Two points clear with two matches to go – Arsenal are so close to a first Premier League title since 2004 they can taste it.

Mikel Arteta couldn't have asked for a better final home fixture in the circumstances. Manchester City aren't going to stop chasing the Gunners until they're out of sight but relegated Burnley are unlikely to be doing City any favours.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Burnley for free?

YouTube TV's 10-day free trial in the US gives you access to USA Network, which is broadcasting Arsenal vs Burnley.

Other alternatives that have free trials include DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV.

Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Arsenal vs Burnley from anywhere

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📺 Stream Arsenal vs Burnley

Watch Arsenal vs Burnley in the UK

Arsenal vs Burnley will be shown live on Sky Sports today. It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.

Watch Arsenal vs Burnley in the US

Arsenal vs Burnley will be available live in the United States on USA Network.

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Arsenal vs Burnley. It also includes Champions League and Europa League football so for AU$32/month it is a real bargain.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Premier League preview

Arsenal’s final league game of the season will come against Crystal Palace, the only other Premier League side with one eye on a European final heading into the last weekend of the campaign.

The Gunners are closing in on what would be a remarkable Premier League and Champions League double, with Mikel Arteta on the verge of cementing his place among Arsenal’s greatest-ever managers by at least one measure.

Since their Premier League defeat at the Etihad Stadium in mid-April, Arteta’s side have responded superbly. Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, winning four and drawing one.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Burnley’s return to the Premier League has been a gruelling one, but last weekend showed they still have enough fight left to frustrate other sides — especially at Turf Moor.

Arsenal, though, present a very different challenge. The Gunners have won each of their last three meetings with Burnley, including a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor in November thanks to goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice.

The Clarets have never beaten Arsenal in front of a full Emirates Stadium. Their only win at the club’s modern home came behind limited attendance restrictions in December 2020, and since then they have drawn one and lost one between spells in the Championship.

With survival hopes gone, Burnley’s remaining motivation is to avoid finishing bottom of the table. Thin gruel, perhaps but it is still something to play for.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Tickets

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 4-0 Burnley

With the title on the line in the last home game before a Champions League final, the Emirates Stadium will be bouncing.