Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality?

Football quiz time – and this will really separate the nerds from the casuals.

The Premier League is regarded as the most cosmopolitan and international in the world, and for good reason.

Stars from all over the globe have come to England and a few of them have unique nationalities among Premier League players.

Some are easily recognisable but there are also some players here who spent only a short time in the Premier League or represent countries that might not be obvious.

Some are easily recognisable but there are also some players here who spent only a short time in the Premier League or represent countries that might not be obvious.

20 nations have only had a single Prem star. Can you name who?

When you're done, why not send to a mate? Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, too.

Eight minutes for this one, 20 players to name. It's a tricky one!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

