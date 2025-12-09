This is where Mohamed Salah will go in January: Liverpool star's potential destinations ranked

The future of Mohamed Salah is going to be football’s hottest topic for the next few weeks.

The Liverpool talisman’s bombshell interview following his side’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United, where he claimed he was being ‘thrown under the bus’ and that his relationship with Arne Slot had broken down appears to have burned his bridges with the club - so what happens next?

Despite training with the Reds on Monday, it appears unlikely that Salah will be in the Liverpool squad to take on Inter in the Champions League this week. Slot’s side then host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, after which Salah is due to join up with the Egypt squad for their African Cup of Nations tilt. FourFourTwo take a look at Salah’s potential destinations when he returns from international duty, when the January transfer window will be in full swing.

The most likely options...

Salah waved to the away fans after the final whistle at Elland Road on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most obvious option on the table would be for the Saudi Pro League to finally get their man and secure their long-term dream target.

Money is no issue for the likes of Al-Hilal or Al Ittihad, who have previously been linked with Salah, who has been earmarked by league chiefs as their natural successor to Cristiano Ronaldo as the league’s figurehead.

Liverpool were said to have turned down multiple bids for Salah that reached as much as £150million two years ago, but at 33 and out of favour, the Reds are likely to do business at a much lower rate.

And despite his outburst, the next most likely option would be for Salah and Slot to come back from the brink and make peace at Liverpool. Salah has been at Anfield since 2017 and will not want his time at the club to end in such a dramatic manner, so do not be surprised if, in the cold light of day, the two parties can forge a fragile peace.

The unlikely options

Salah has been on the bench for Liverpool's last three matches (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should this be the end of the road for Salah at Anfield, don’t expect to see him rock up in the MLS. There is an obvious link to Salah with new MLS franchise San Diego, who are owned by a British-Egyptian entrepreneur Mohamed Mansour, but that is merely a tenuous link. For salary and profile reasons, if Salah is going to abandon Europe’s big leagues, it will be for Saudi.

Similarly, a move to one of Europe’s minor leagues - for example, Turkey - is unlikely, due to the asking price Liverpool would put on the 33-year-old, plus the player’s wage demands.

The out-there options

Salah is due to jet out for the Africa Cup of Nations next weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

What about one last big European move? The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are bound to come up in the gossip columns over the next few weeks, but don’t hold your breath.

Paris Saint-Germain have previously been linked with Salah, but they have just won the Champions League with a young, exciting team packed with attacking talent in their peak years. There’s simply no need for them to throw money at a player who turns 34 next summer.

Real Madrid are another side packed with attacking talent and given the emphasis on youth in their transfer policy, a move for Salah again doesn’t measure up. Given the financial gymnastics Barcelona have had to do every summer to meet their administrative obligations, that also looks like a non-starter.