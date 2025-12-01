Sergio Ramos 'preparing for epic return' to Real Madrid: report
Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has offered himself to Los Blancos on a short-term deal
Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is preparing for a sensational return to the Bernabeu.
After joining Real Madrid in 2005, Ramos went on to win the Champions League four times in a glittering career in which he also lifted the World Cup and European Championship twice with Spain.
Ramos also scored over 100 goals from defence for Los Blancos and is included in the greatest team of FourFourTwo's lifetime – but after leaving the club in 2021 for Paris Saint-Germain, his story at the Bernabeu may not be over after all.
Real Madrid set for Sergio Ramos reunion?
Now 39, Ramos is plying his trade in Mexico with Monterrey.
The centre-back appeared at the Club World Cup over the summer in the United States, having joined the Liga MX outfit earlier this year – and with seven goals in 31 appearances already, it's safe to say he's continued his goalscoring habit even into his twilight.
According to a shock report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the legendary figure – ranked at no.13 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Real Madrid players of all time – has offered his services to former employers Real for one final time amid defensive injuries mounting up in the Spanish capital.
Ramos will be a free agent from January and sources close to him say that he wants to wear the iconic white shirt one more time, with an offer coming from the player himself.
Despite being almost 40, the move would be a short-term fix to aid Los Blancos in their time of need – and which the report says would come “without high costs”.
Real have endured tough injury problems in defence for a number of years now, with David Alaba suffering multiple long-term blows since he signed on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.
Eder Militao has also suffered serious injuries, with his most recent coming last month, while Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal are both currently sidelined.
No stranger to a homecoming, Ramos left Paris on a free transfer in 2023 to return to Sevilla, the club he played for prior to Real Madrid, where he made 28 league appearances before he left for Mexico.
The 39-year-old retired from international football in 2021 as his nation's all-time appearance holder, too.
Ramos is worth just €1 million, according to Transfermarkt. Real play Manchester City when Champions League action resumes for them on December 10.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
