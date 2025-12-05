‘Cristiano Ronaldo makes so many fans happy, and there were similar cases before – it’s good that he’s been allowed to play from the beginning of the World Cup’ Former Manchester United team-mate backs FIFA decision not to increase legend’s suspension
The Portugal forward will be able to play in the first match of next year’s tournament, after governing body’s ruling over red card
Cristiano Ronaldo seemed at real risk of missing the start of the World Cup after a red card in the Republic of Ireland recently – before being granted a reprieve.
Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing Dara O’Shea during Portugal’s penultimate qualifier, and was suspended for their next match against Armenia as a result.
FIFA then had the power to increase the suspension, which would have covered the start of the World Cup, but opted not to. Instead, a further two-match ban has been suspended for a year, and will only be activated if he commits another offence.
Ronaldo decision mirrors other cases
The fact that it was Ronaldo’s first red card in 225 international appearances was reported to have been taken into account, while there have been other cases in the past of players avoiding longer suspensions that would have affected their appearances in the World Cup.
Ahead of the 2014 tournament, Laurent Koscielny was suspended for the second leg of France’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine after slapping Oleksandr Kucher in the first leg, but the ban was not extended any further.
Mario Mandzukic was sent off for serious foul play in the second leg of Croatia’s play-off against Iceland, and was given just a one-match ban, meaning he featured in his country’s second game of the World Cup.
Ronaldo’s former Manchester United team-mate Mikael Silvestre believes that fans all around the world wanted to see the legendary forward play.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“It’s not just the Ronaldo case, there were other cases before, Mandzukic and Laurent Koscielny, so it’s not just one special treatment for Cristiano,” Silvestre told FourFourTwo, speaking in association with Poker Scout.
“But yes, everybody is pleased, because most likely it’s his last appearance at the World Cup for Portugal and it’s good for the fans to be able to see him.
“Everything he does of course is for himself to stay at the top, win trophies and break all the records, but he’s making so many fans happy as well. So it’s good that he can play.”
Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.