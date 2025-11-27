Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup FIFA pardon is as scandalous as it is unsurprising

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Cristiano Ronaldo’s three-match ban for his red card against Ireland has been reduced to conveniently ensure he will be available for Portugal’s opening two World Cup games in June.

Ronaldo was sent off after his yellow card was upgraded following a VAR check for an elbow into the ribs of Dara O’Shea in Portugal’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss in Dublin on Thursday, 13 November.

At best, it’s blatant favoritism towards the most famous footballer in the world. At worst, it’s another example of the long-accused corruptive and conniving nature of the FIFA organisation, which has only become more obvious under President Gianni Infantino.

Ronaldo will avoid a World Cup ban

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off after a VAR check in Portugal's 2-0 loss to Ireland. (Image credit: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

After his theatrics and crybaby motions to the Irish fans in Dublin, it was Ronaldo who was wiping away tears after the FIFA disciplinary committee imposed a ban which threatened his participation in a record-breaking sixth World Cup.

However, by now, we must be aware that committees mean little when it comes to FIFA and when the likes of Ronaldo and Donald Trump are involved in the biggest – at least in terms of teams – competition yet.

After sitting out Portugal’s 9-1 evisceration of Armenia in their final qualifier, Ronaldo was the guest of honour alongside Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohamed Bin Salman, at the White House. A controversial diplomatic meeting was followed by a dinner that hosted Elon Musk and, among others, you guessed it, Infantino.

It’s not difficult to imagine what might have been said, hinted at, or simply agreed upon without hesitation. Infantino has long been in lieu to Trump, just as he was with the Emir of Qatar and is with MBS ahead of the 2034 Saudi World Cup, which was giftwrapped to the oil-rich country by the FIFA president.

Despite being a FIFA World Cup and taking place in the USA, Mexico and Canada, this is very much Trump’s World Cup and there was no way he or Infantino were going to allow a pesky red card for violent conduct get in the way of the most famous footballer on the planet being a major part of it. Even though his on-pitch returns continue to diminish, Ronaldo remains a box-office attraction like almost no other.

Is there a precedent for this? In terms of suspensions – yes, to a point. Ronaldo’s old Manchester United running mate, Wayne Rooney, had a three-game ban reduced by one ahead of EURO 2012 but still missed both of England’s opening two games.

However, a more recent example really shows the double standards, and not-so-curious selective implementation of article 27 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code. Like Ronaldo, Armenia captain Tigran Barsehyan was dismissed for the first time in his international career for violent conduct against Ireland in the qualifiers. Unlike the Portugal legend, no leniency was shown and he still has one more game to sit out of a three-game ban.

Cristiano Ronaldo is avoiding any punishment after his red card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is this the first time FIFA and co. have allegedly bent the rules to suit themselves? Not even close, with Ronaldo now joining his old sparring partner, Lionel Messi, as both a tool and benefactor just in 2025.

For over a year ahead of the Club World Cup, an unspecified “host country” slot in the competition was held, with no explanation for how or who would fill it. Messi’s Inter Miami were shamelessly chosen as “one of the best clubs in the world” according to Infantino.

The official reasoning later on was that Inter Miami had won the regular-season MLS league despite the real season champions being crowned in the play-offs, and that not even being the criteria for qualification on other continents. Rival franchises complained, MLS chief Don Garber hinted FIFA made the decision alone and unsurprisingly, Infantino, Trump and others simply did not care.

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino have developed a close relationship across the US President's two terms (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s an argument to be made that players shouldn’t be suspended for World Cup games full stop, with neither they nor the fans denied on the grandest stage of them all. However, that’s not really the point of all of this, with it beyond obvious that fame and power trumps fairness and parity. Pun very much intended.

Ronaldo will very likely go onto score at a World Cup tournament for a record sixth time before creating a headache for Portugal as he labours in the knockout stage. Not that Infantino and Trump will overly care as they continue to use football to wield their power.