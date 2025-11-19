Cristiano Ronaldo visits the White House... but why?

Cristiano Ronaldo was at the White House with President Donald Trump and Co. recently

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal poses for a portrait during the Portugal Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 09, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday 18 November 2025 Cristiano Ronaldo was in attendance at a black-tie dinner at the home of American politics, the White House.

The footballing icon had been on international duty with Portugal just days before, and plays his club football in Saudi Arabia, with Riyadh, where Al-Nassr (his club) is based a 14-and-a-half-hour flight away.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo meet Donald Trump?

Ronaldo's visit fell on the same day as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who was on a state visit to the United States.

CR7 has become the face of Saudi Arabian football after moving to the country in 2023, after terminating his contract with Manchester United before the last World Cup. It is not clear if Ronaldo was part of Bin Salam's official delegation or not.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the game against Armenia

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the dinner was also Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA. Both shared a picture which was later posted on social media. With the World Cup kicking off in just over 200 days, both were likely there to drum up the excitement for the US audience, who are not as enamoured by the beautiful game as everyone else.

It is understood Portugal will play a friendly against the United States in Atlanta in the March international break.

President Trump talked up Ronaldo during the dinner saying: "My son is a big fan of Ronaldo.

"And Baron (Trump) got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you.

“I want to thank you for being here, really an honour.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF celebrates as he scores their second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Real Madrid CF and FC Schalke 04 at Estadio Bernabeu on March 10, 2015 in Madrid, Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Real Madrid (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Ronaldo has not played football in the United States since 2014 when he made an appearance in a pre-season friendly for Real Madrid.

Before his visit to the White House it was believed his last visit to the nation was in 2016.

Barring injury and non-selection, it is likely Ronaldo will play in the World Cup co-hosted by the United States next summer, with Portugal confirming their place in their last qualifying game against Luxembourg. He did not play in the game, which Portugal won 9-1, after receiving his first-ever international red card.

