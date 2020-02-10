Dele Alli News and Features
Date of birth: April 11, 1996
Instagram: @Dele
Club(s): MK Dons, Tottenham
Country: England
Signing fee: £5million
Was just 16 when he made his debut for MK Dons and it was clear he was heading for the top. Tottenham made their move when he was still only 18 but even they would not have thought how instant his impact would be at the highest level. An England international who has played at the European Championships and World Cup, he hit the ground running and has regularly scored goals and made assists as Tottenham challenged at the top end of the Premier League.
Latest about Dele Alli
Dele Alli News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli
FA continues disciplinary proceedings against Dele Alli and Eric Dier
By FourFourTwo Staff
Alli posted an ill-advised video on Snapchat about coronavirus while Dier confronted a fan in the stands.
Mourinho: Kane might be able to return before end of season
By FourFourTwo Staff
Dele Alli
FA charges Tottenham midfielder Alli over social media post mocking coronavirus
By FourFourTwo Staff
Dele Alli
Mourinho believes Alli’s controversial social media post does not warrant a ban
By FourFourTwo Staff
Dele Alli
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.