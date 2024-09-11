How long does Jude Bellingham have at the elite level? New data shows it could be just TWO years
Jude Bellingham has packed a lot of football into his career so far
Given just how much he’s packed into his career so far, it’s easy to forget that Jude Bellingham only turned 21 this summer.
Since he made his professional debut in 2019, Bellingham has seen his squad number retired at Birmingham City, spent three seasons in the Bundesliga where he won the league’s Player of the Season award, moved to Real Madrid for €100million where he won four trophies including the Champions League and landed the La Liga Player of the Season gong.
He’s also one of England’s key players and a frontrunner for this year’s Ballon d’Or award, which begs the question, what will he achieve next?
VIDEO Why Lee Carsley Might Fix England
Well, if data and fitness experts Casas de Apuestas is to be believed, the Englishman may have to slow down if he is to avoid burning out before he hits his supposed peak years.
The experts have analysed the six seasons that Bellingham has played in his career and have warned the midfielder that he may only have two more seasons left at the very highest level, owing to the excessive number of minutes he has already played. The careers of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and Dele Alli have all been examined by data experts, too, to see what effect playing too much football at a young age can do to a player’s career.
The careers of Alli and Owen offer a cautionary tale to Bellingham as by the time they both reached the end of their eighth seasons, they showed significant signs of burnout, which saw their goal contributions decline steeply.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Bellingham has played 16,891 minutes in his career so far, which is more than Gerrard (12,951) and Lampard (9,674) had at the same stage of their careers, with that duo able to operate at a high level until their mid-30s.
Worryingly for Bellingham, his trajectory is currently mirroring that of Alli and Owen, who peaked well before their second decade as professionals.
|Season Number
|Bellingham
|Lampard
|Gerrard
|Alli
|Owen
|1
|2926
|30
|494
|90
|124
|2
|5742
|362
|2637
|2261
|3412
|3
|9529
|2834
|5984
|6087
|6396
|4
|13087
|6254
|9155
|9306
|8226
|5
|16716
|9674
|12951
|13311
|10789
|6
|16891
|12319
|16648
|17084
|13784
|7
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|15793
|19861
|20068
|17643
|8
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|19234
|23048
|22859
|20641
|9
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|23643
|26708
|24110
|22653
|10
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|28109
|30638
|25482
|23537
|11
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|31979
|33816
|26229
|23784
|12
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|36242
|37790
|Row 11 - Cell 4
|25959
|13
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|39089
|39704
|Row 12 - Cell 4
|27857
|14
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|43313
|40922
|Row 13 - Cell 4
|28725
|15
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|47135
|44497
|Row 14 - Cell 4
|28991
|16
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|49519
|47392
|Row 15 - Cell 4
|29082
|17
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|52610
|50647
|Row 16 - Cell 4
|29183
|18
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|55332
|51809
|Row 17 - Cell 4
|Row 17 - Cell 5
|19
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|57834
|53295
|Row 18 - Cell 4
|Row 18 - Cell 5
|20
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|59137
|Row 19 - Cell 3
|Row 19 - Cell 4
|Row 19 - Cell 5
|21
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|59866
|Row 20 - Cell 3
|Row 20 - Cell 4
|Row 20 - Cell 5
|22
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|61143
|Row 21 - Cell 3
|Row 21 - Cell 4
|Row 21 - Cell 5
Bellingham, who played more than 50 games for club and country last season, is currently sidelined with a calf injury, but with Real Madrid competing on domestic and European fronts, with the revamped and expanded Club World Cup scheduled for the summer, he is likely to see a significant workload again this season.
More Jude Bellingham stories
Ballon d'Or 2024 power rankings: Jude Bellingham up against Real Madrid teammates
Ballon d'Or: What is the Kopa Trophy?
EA Sports FC 25: The top 25 men's gold players ranked
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.