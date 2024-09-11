How long does Jude Bellingham have at the elite level? New data shows it could be just TWO years

Given just how much he’s packed into his career so far, it’s easy to forget that Jude Bellingham only turned 21 this summer.

Since he made his professional debut in 2019, Bellingham has seen his squad number retired at Birmingham City, spent three seasons in the Bundesliga where he won the league’s Player of the Season award, moved to Real Madrid for €100million where he won four trophies including the Champions League and landed the La Liga Player of the Season gong.

He’s also one of England’s key players and a frontrunner for this year’s Ballon d’Or award, which begs the question, what will he achieve next?

Well, if data and fitness experts Casas de Apuestas is to be believed, the Englishman may have to slow down if he is to avoid burning out before he hits his supposed peak years.

The experts have analysed the six seasons that Bellingham has played in his career and have warned the midfielder that he may only have two more seasons left at the very highest level, owing to the excessive number of minutes he has already played. The careers of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and Dele Alli have all been examined by data experts, too, to see what effect playing too much football at a young age can do to a player’s career.

Bellingham is playing more than contemporaries who sustained longer careers – and those who burned out early (Image credit: Casas de Apuestas)

The careers of Alli and Owen offer a cautionary tale to Bellingham as by the time they both reached the end of their eighth seasons, they showed significant signs of burnout, which saw their goal contributions decline steeply.

Bellingham has played 16,891 minutes in his career so far, which is more than Gerrard (12,951) and Lampard (9,674) had at the same stage of their careers, with that duo able to operate at a high level until their mid-30s.

Worryingly for Bellingham, his trajectory is currently mirroring that of Alli and Owen, who peaked well before their second decade as professionals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Season Number Bellingham Lampard Gerrard Alli Owen 1 2926 30 494 90 124 2 5742 362 2637 2261 3412 3 9529 2834 5984 6087 6396 4 13087 6254 9155 9306 8226 5 16716 9674 12951 13311 10789 6 16891 12319 16648 17084 13784 7 Row 6 - Cell 1 15793 19861 20068 17643 8 Row 7 - Cell 1 19234 23048 22859 20641 9 Row 8 - Cell 1 23643 26708 24110 22653 10 Row 9 - Cell 1 28109 30638 25482 23537 11 Row 10 - Cell 1 31979 33816 26229 23784 12 Row 11 - Cell 1 36242 37790 Row 11 - Cell 4 25959 13 Row 12 - Cell 1 39089 39704 Row 12 - Cell 4 27857 14 Row 13 - Cell 1 43313 40922 Row 13 - Cell 4 28725 15 Row 14 - Cell 1 47135 44497 Row 14 - Cell 4 28991 16 Row 15 - Cell 1 49519 47392 Row 15 - Cell 4 29082 17 Row 16 - Cell 1 52610 50647 Row 16 - Cell 4 29183 18 Row 17 - Cell 1 55332 51809 Row 17 - Cell 4 Row 17 - Cell 5 19 Row 18 - Cell 1 57834 53295 Row 18 - Cell 4 Row 18 - Cell 5 20 Row 19 - Cell 1 59137 Row 19 - Cell 3 Row 19 - Cell 4 Row 19 - Cell 5 21 Row 20 - Cell 1 59866 Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 4 Row 20 - Cell 5 22 Row 21 - Cell 1 61143 Row 21 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 4 Row 21 - Cell 5

Bellingham, who played more than 50 games for club and country last season, is currently sidelined with a calf injury, but with Real Madrid competing on domestic and European fronts, with the revamped and expanded Club World Cup scheduled for the summer, he is likely to see a significant workload again this season.

