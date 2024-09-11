How long does Jude Bellingham have at the elite level? New data shows it could be just TWO years

Jude Bellingham has packed a lot of football into his career so far

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Real Betis in December 2023.
Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given just how much he’s packed into his career so far, it’s easy to forget that Jude Bellingham only turned 21 this summer. 

Since he made his professional debut in 2019, Bellingham has seen his squad number retired at Birmingham City, spent three seasons in the Bundesliga where he won the league’s Player of the Season award, moved to Real Madrid for €100million where he won four trophies including the Champions League and landed the La Liga Player of the Season gong. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Season NumberBellinghamLampardGerrardAlliOwen
129263049490124
25742362263722613412
395292834598460876396
4130876254915593068226
5167169674129511331110789
61689112319166481708413784
7Row 6 - Cell 1 15793198612006817643
8Row 7 - Cell 1 19234230482285920641
9Row 8 - Cell 1 23643267082411022653
10Row 9 - Cell 1 28109306382548223537
11Row 10 - Cell 1 31979338162622923784
12Row 11 - Cell 1 3624237790Row 11 - Cell 4 25959
13Row 12 - Cell 1 3908939704Row 12 - Cell 4 27857
14Row 13 - Cell 1 4331340922Row 13 - Cell 4 28725
15Row 14 - Cell 1 4713544497Row 14 - Cell 4 28991
16Row 15 - Cell 1 4951947392Row 15 - Cell 4 29082
17Row 16 - Cell 1 5261050647Row 16 - Cell 4 29183
18Row 17 - Cell 1 5533251809Row 17 - Cell 4 Row 17 - Cell 5
19Row 18 - Cell 1 5783453295Row 18 - Cell 4 Row 18 - Cell 5
20Row 19 - Cell 1 59137Row 19 - Cell 3 Row 19 - Cell 4 Row 19 - Cell 5
21Row 20 - Cell 1 59866Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 4 Row 20 - Cell 5
22Row 21 - Cell 1 61143Row 21 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 4 Row 21 - Cell 5
