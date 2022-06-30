Ranked! Tottenham's top Premier League scorers

The list of Tottenham's top Premier League scorers is... varied in quality.

Ever-present in the Premier League, Tottenham (opens in new tab) have had some clinical finishers over the last 30 years. But some underwhelming campaigns in the 1990s and 2000s mean it hasn't always been star strikers for Spurs.

Who are Spurs' leading top-flight goal-getters since 1992, though? We run through the top 10...

Tottenham's top Premier League scorers: 10. Steffen Iversen (36 goals)

Among the top-scoring Norwegians in the Premier League, Iversen spent six-and-a-half seasons with Spurs from 1996 to 2003.

The club's leading scorer in all competitions on two occasions, he notched almost 40% of his league goals during the 1999/2000 campaign - when he found the net 14 times, including a hat-trick in a 7-2 thrashing of Southampton.

9. Chris Armstrong (48 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Succeeding Jurgen Klinsmann, Armstrong had big boots to fill - but he made a great start to life at White Hart Lane, finishing the 1995/96 season on Premier League 15 goals.

The former Crystal Palace and Millwall front man would only get into double figures one more time - in 1999/2000 - before injury saw his Spurs career sadly peter out.

=7. Dele Alli (51 goals)

Dele played under four Tottenham managers but enjoyed by far and away the best years of his career during Mauricio Pochettino's time in charge.

His finest hour was the 2016/17 campaign, in which chalked up 18 league goals - including three successive braces against Southampton, Watford and Chelsea - as Spurs came as close to winning the Premier League title as they ever have.

=7. Christian Eriksen (51 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

While he's probably more synonymous with providing assists than scoring, Eriksen is one of only 27 midfielders to reach 50 Premier League goals.

There have been rumours of a summer return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Danish playmaker - who had two 10-goal seasons during his six-and-a-half-year Spurs spell.

6. Gareth Bale (53 goals)

After hitting double figures in league and cup in 2010/11 and 2011/12, Bale exploded as a scoring force in 2012/13 - finding the net 21 times in the Premier League alone.

That was to be the Welsh wizard's final season of his first spell with Spurs - but he returned in style seven years later, averaging better than a goal every other game as he struck 11 times in 20 league appearances.

=4. Robbie Keane (91 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

A reliably regular goalscorer if not a prolific one, Keane reached double figures in all six seasons of his first spell at Spurs - with his best returning coming in 2005/06 as he found the net 16 times.

The cartwheeling Irishman didn't hit the same heights during his second stint with the club, but he did add another 11 goals to his tally.

=4. Jermain Defoe (91 goals)

The ninth-highest scorer in Premier League history with 162 goals, Defoe enjoyed two fruitful stints with Spurs.

Influenced by Arsenal (!) legend Ian Wright, Defoe found the net 43 times during his first spell at White Hart Lane and 48 in his second - including 18 in 2009/10 to help fire Tottenham to their first-ever Champions League qualification.

3. Son Heung-min (93 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Son made history by jointly winning the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot with Mo Salah; the South Korea star - who was on target 23 times over the course of the campaign - became the first Asian player to top-score in any of Europe's top five leagues.

He also became only the sixth Premier League player to pick up the prize without scoring a single penalty in the process.

2. Teddy Sheringham (97 goals)

Yet another player on this list who just couldn't stay away, Sheringham first joined Spurs from Nottingham Forest in August 1992 - and finished the inaugural Premier League season as the first-ever Golden Boot winner with 22 goals (including one for Forest).

One of the England national teams go-to goal-getters in the 90s, he returned to White Hart Lane in 2001 after four years at Manchester United - and topped up his Tottenham league total with 22 goals in two seasons.

1. Harry Kane (183 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Who else was it going to be other than the man 19 goals away from breaking the late, great Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer?

Kane has bagged least 17 goals in each of his eight seasons as a fully-fledged Spurs first-teamer, notching a career-best 30 in 2017/18 - which wasn't even enough to win the Golden Boot as Mo Salah went and scored 32.

Still, the England skipper has collected the award the award on three occasions, most recently in 2020/21 - when he got his revenge by pipping Salah by a single goal.