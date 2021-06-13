England vs Croatia, live! Follow all the action from the Euro 2020 group game

Live
A very warm welcome to this live blog for England vs Croatia at Euro 2020, the opening match of Group D.
England will be hoping to get their tournament off to a perfect start today, but it won’t be easy - and not just because of the 25 degree heat in London. Croatia vanquished Gareth Southgate’s side in the World Cup semi-finals three years ago and, in Luka Modric, still boast one of the world’s finest playmakers. Southgate will be hoping his young and talented squad, with the help of 22,500 fans at Wembley, are up the challenge of stopping the Real Madrid man better than they did in Russia.
It feels a world away now but many of the players who lost that semi-final to Croatia are still in the England squad again this time around, including goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the back three of Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire, defensive midfielder Jordan Henderson, front two Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, plus goalscorer Kieran Trippier.
Six of those start again today.
In 10 matches against Croatia, England have won five and drawn two - of course, it’s the three that England lost that we all remember, though.
Croatia beat England twice in the Euro 2008 qualifying campaign and again in Russia during the 2018 World Cup. England won the last meeting, however, in the UEFA Nations League.
Some pre-game reading to settle the nerves. FFT's Mark White discussed the incredible rise of Mason Mount with Chelsea youth gaffer Jody Morris and it's a really excellent look at the tyro's journey.
There has been so much focus on the Three Lions in recent months that it's very easy to forget just how good this Croatia team is. Beyond the mercurial genius of Luka Modric, there's a lot of talent there. Check out the Croatia squad in full.
Much is already being made of Southgate's decision to omit Rashford, Grealish and a left-back of any variety from his starting lineup. Who's in and who's out? Check out our England squad page to find out more about the team.
And here's Croatia. That midfield though... Suddenly Southgate's double-pivot doesn't seem too boring!
🔥 #CRO starting lineup! 🔥#BeProud #EURO2020 #ENGCRO #Family #Vatreni pic.twitter.com/tyhZrxuXRuJune 13, 2021
And here's how The Three Lions line up. Gareth Southgate has opted for one of his 15,000 right-backs at left-back, while there's no place in the starting XI for Marcus Rashford or Jack Grealish.
Team news is in! Your #ThreeLions to face Croatia in our opening game at #EURO2020... 👊 pic.twitter.com/HxYXprXtexJune 13, 2021
