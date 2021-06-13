England vs Croatia, live! Follow all the action from the Euro 2020 group game

A very warm welcome to this live blog for England vs Croatia at Euro 2020, the opening match of Group D.

England will be hoping to get their tournament off to a perfect start today, but it won’t be easy - and not just because of the 25 degree heat in London. Croatia vanquished Gareth Southgate’s side in the World Cup semi-finals three years ago and, in Luka Modric, still boast one of the world’s finest playmakers. Southgate will be hoping his young and talented squad, with the help of 22,500 fans at Wembley, are up the challenge of stopping the Real Madrid man better than they did in Russia.

Looking to watch this game? Here's the FourFourTwo guide to finding an England vs Croatia live stream, wherever you are in the world – and here's how to watch every Euro 2020 game.