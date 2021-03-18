Croatia Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Croatia Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Zlatko Dalic has named a squad full of familiar faces from Europe's top five leagues. The World Cup runners-up of three years' ago are set for a Euro 2020 group along with England and Scotland, so there's added intrigue from Brits as to how they get on in internationals this month.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Croatia squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Croatia Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

Legendary midfielder Ivan Rakitic has retired from the Croatian national side and won't be a part of this set of qualifiers. The Croatians will also be without Marko Rog, Ante Rebic and Tin Jedvaj but aside from those big names, this is a familiar squad for Dalic.

Luka Modric will skipper the side for a potential 134th appearance for his country, while mainstays Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Domogoj Vida all return. Mislac Orsic is in for a call-up, too, following his Europa League heroics.

The Croatian squad is one of the older squads in Europe, however, with the only player aged under 23 in the set-up being Josip Brekalo. Kristijan Lovric, who plies his trade in the Croatian First Football League, is the only player without a cap to his name called up to this squad.

There's a battle on for the first-choice goalkeeper position, following the retirement of Danijel Subasic, who played his last international in the World Cup final loss to France in Russia. Lovre Kalinic and Dominik Livakovic, who both play in Croatia, are the two frontrunners for the No.1 jersey, with Simon Sluga of Luton Town having been called up for a potential fourth cap, too.

