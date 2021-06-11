Euro 2020: Italy vs Turkey - all the action, live as it happens

Refresh

Andrea Bocelli is currently performing Nessun Dorma on the Stadio Olympico pitch. Emotional for anyone who remembers the last international tournament in Italy, the 1990 World Cup... but we're sure Gary Lineker is tearing up in memory of when the tenor performed this banger at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, following Leicester City's 2015/16 title win. Bellissimo!

There'll be plenty of talk of Italian legends tonight - their captain is Chiellini and their manager is Mancini, after all. But who's the only man who played in the 1968 Euros win and the 1982 World Cup? Goalkeeping hero Dino Zoff - learn all about him with this piece on Zoff.

Big night tonight for Giorgio Chiellini, tonight. Tonight, he joins both Gianluigi Buffon and Alessandro Del Piero in appearing at four separate European Championships. He's only 36, you know. He's probably got one or two more tournaments left in him.

In Turkey’s four appearances at the European Championships, they have lost all four of their opening games - including a 2-1 defeat to Italy at Euro 2000. Despite that, they have still managed to qualify for the knockout stages on two of those occasions.

So how good is Burak Yilmaz? The Turkey captain, who caught attention for firing the unfavoured Lille to Ligue 1 glory, is the no.9 tonight. Read our guide on how good the striker could be tonight...

Looking at this Italy team, what strikes you most? Well, Rich Jolly has been analysing the Azzurri... Read why Italy's revival is even more remarkable without the a no.10 in the side.

This is the first time Italy and Turkey have played each other since 2006, where they drew 1-1 in a friendly. The last time they faced each other in a competitive fixture was at Euro 2000, with Italy emerging as 2-1 winners. Both sides finished in the top two to advance to the knockout stages though. Turkey lost to Portugal while Italy reached the final, falling at the hands of France in extra-time.

So the news is that Marco Verratti is not quite match-fit enough to start for the Azzurri tonight. Jorginho is the natural no.6, with Locatelli and Barella and Locatelli shuffling as no.8s in the system. Immobile is preferred to Belotti in attack, while Chiellini and Bonucci are one of the oldest backlines in the tournament - they're 36 and 34, respectively. Donnarumma is 22 and making his tournament ahead of Italy's second-choice Salvatore Sirigu. Yilmaz, Yazici and Calhanoglu are the danger men for Turkey. Okay Yokuslu, who was on loan at West Bromwich Albion last season, is set to anchor in midfield. As expected for the Crescent Stars, Demirel and Soyuncu get the nod in defence ahead of Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak. Another loan star from the Premier League last season, Cengiz Under, is on the bench from the off.

Line-ups Italy Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne Turkey Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Meras; Yokuslu; Karaman, Tufan, Yazici, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz

The game is being broadcast on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer tonight with an A-list punditry cast of Alan Shearer, Cesc Fabregas and Rio Ferdinand - find where to watch Italy vs Turkey here .