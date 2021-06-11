Euros legends: How Dino Zoff wrote himself into Italy record books

There was a time when Dino Zoff seemed unbeatable in the European Championship. The Italian goalkeeping great kept eight consecutive clean sheets across qualifying and the tournament itself between 1975 and 1980, setting a competition record of not conceding in 784 minutes.

It’s just one of a staggering list of numbers that prove Zoff’s exalted status as a bona fide Italian great.

A born winner who spent a quarter of a century accumulating Azzurri caps, the custodian’s longevity is indicative of his consistency, racking up more than 100 appearances for three of his four clubs – Mantova, Napoli and Juventus – as well as 112 games for Italy.

If Zoff’s domestic haul of nine major Juve honours – including six Serie A titles and the 1976–77 UEFA Cup – wasn’t enough, his personal roll of honour also includes winners’ medals from Euro 68 and the 1982 World Cup. He is the only Italian to have won both competitions.

The backbone behind Zoff’s career was a sublime shot-stopping ability and a level of calmness that allowed him to remain unfazed as the big moments arrived.

Just as well. The 22-year-old made his international debut in the Euro 68 quarter-final against Bulgaria, going on to keep two clean sheets in the finals and being named the tournament’s best goalkeeper. Not bad after only four caps.

From then on, Zoff was a permanent fixture in the Italian team for two decades, gathering cleaner sheets than a participant on Daz’s doorstep challenge.

After losing in the 1970 World Cup Final – and two other major semi-finals – further international silverware seemed likely to evade Zoff, until he helped Italy to the 1982 crown in Spain at the ripe old age of 40 to become the tournament’s oldest ever winner.

At full-time of the famous 3-2 second group stage victory over Brazil, the usually calm Zoff ran to Enzo Bearzot and planted a kiss on his coach’s cheek in front of 90,000 fans – all without saying a word.

A rare display of emotion from a true Italian great.

