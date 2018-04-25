Abandoned Turkish semi-final to be replayed... for 32 minutes, in an empty stadium

Six days ago, the Turkish Cup semi-final between Besiktas and Fenerbahce was abandoned after the former's manager, Senol Gunes, was injured by an object thrown by Fenerbahce supporters.

It was serious, too, with Gunes hospitalised and the resulting cut to the head requiring five stitches.

The game was called off in the 58th minute with the score still 0-0, so the Turkish FA has decreed that the match won't be replayed in full, but continued for that final 32 minutes.

One complication: Besiktas were down to 10 men at the time, with former Real Madrid firebrand Pepe having seen red earlier in the game. Obviously.

The match will resume in the 57th minute – without Pepe – on Thursday May 3.

The first leg at Besiktas's home ground ended 2-2, and up for grabs is a final berth against Akhisarspor.

See also...

Chesterfield completely ignore relegation into non-league football

Leeds announcepre-seasontrip to... er, Myanmar

In Other News...