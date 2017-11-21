Adelaide's Michael Marrone sent off in FFA Cup final after manhandling ball boy

The FFA Cup final went to extra-time after A-League sides Sydney and Adelaide United had fought out a 1-1 draw over 90 minutes.

As it turned out, the real drama was just getting started.

Bobo put Sydney ahead in the 110th minute, and tensions boiled over when Adelaide's Michael Marrone bundled over a ball boy in trying to take a quick throw-in. The youngster stayed on the floor for a few seconds before eventually being helped to his feet by a frantic crew of helpers.

The incident led to an almighty scuffle between both sets of players on the touchline, before Marrone was shown the inevitable red card.

Bobo's extra-time strike proved to be decisive, and Sydney are now able to boast a treble-winning campaign.

Brings a nostalgic tear to the eye, doesn't it Eden?

