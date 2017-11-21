Tony Pulis's son Anthony hired as Saint Louis coach on same day his dad is sacked

Anthony Pulis has been announced as the head coach of USL club Saint Louis FC, moving across from his manager's role at Orlando City B.

The 33-year-old was a journeyman in English football, and played for the likes of Stoke, Plymouth, Grimsby and Stockport.

Pulis Jr. then moved to Orlando as a player-coach for three years before they became an MLS team.

OFFICIAL: Anthony Pulis named Saint Louis FC Head Coach. November 21, 2017

“Fans can expect exciting soccer,” Pulis told Saint Louis' official website following his appointment.

“I want my teams to play with energy and intensity. I want my teams to pass the ball, but do so with a purpose to get forward and score goals."

Like father... unlike son, then.

BACK OF THE NET Struggling West Brom forced to turn to Pulis after sacking Pulis

See also...

Feuding Flamengo team-mates square up; one of them scores, immediately flips bird at the other

Chelsea loanee Fankaty Dabo lobs his own goalkeeper from 40 yards out for Vitesse Arnhem

In Other News...