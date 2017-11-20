Feuding Flamengo team-mates square up; one of them scores, immediately flips bird at the other

Striker Vizeu and centre-back Rhodolfo got into an angry bust-up which resulted in the pair clashing heads – particularly bizarre considering that Flamengo were 2-0 up against Corinthians by this point.

Vizeu put Flamengo three goals ahead in first-half added time with a cool finish – but the 20-year-old forward immediately stoked the fire by showing the finger to his team-mate Rhodolfo... who didn't take the gesture well.

The goal-getter was substituted after 65 minutes, presumably with boss Reinaldo Rueda hoping to cool tensions.

Flamengo went on to win 3-0 and moved up to sixth in the Brasileiro.

Still: we're not convinced that the angry duo have kissed and made up just yet.

