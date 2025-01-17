Aston Villa home kit for 2025/26: Everything we know so far

Aston Villa are in the first year of their deal with Adidas

Aston Villa have made the most of their new Adidas partnership this season, celebrating their 150th anniversary and first season in the Champions League with limited edition kits and special events.

Back in October, Villa and Adidas collaborated with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath to launch a limited edition Predator football boot and a very short run of 250 men’s shirts emblazoned with the Sabbath logo.

Their FA Cup Third Round win against West Ham United this month was played in a special 150th anniversary kit based on the black shirt and white shorts used for a few seasons early in the club’s existence. So, what’s next?

Aston Villa home kit for 2025/26 prediction revealed

Aston Villa 2025/26 kit prediction (Image credit: Footy Headlines)

Villa will step up into the elite club category with Adidas next season. That would mean the potential for a third kit branded with the iconic trefoil logo among a whole host of other commercial, production, distribution and design benefits.

The 2025/26 third kit is expected to have an off-white base and feature a design inspired by the stained glass windows at Villa Park, while a primarily black away shirt is planned according to leaked details from Footy Headlines.

The Holte End at Villa Park (Image credit: Alamy)

Aston Villa’s 2025/26 home kit is also said to feature a design effect inspired by Villa Park, specifically the outside of the famous Holte End.

Footy Headlines has shared a predicted shirt design with the club’s traditional claret body and sky blue sleeves, subtly inlaid with an image of the back of the Holte End stand.

The Adidas logo and the logo of primary sponsor Betano are displayed in gold, which is a reported but by no means confirmed additional detail. Footy Headlines reports that the shirt colour will be primarily burgundy but FourFourTwo suspects Villa will stick with the claret they’ve used for every home shirt since 1888.

The predicted shirt is completed by Adidas’s three stripes in claret – or burgundy – on sky blue sleeves and shoulder panels.

Betano will remain on Villa’s shirts next season. The club signed a two-year deal with the Kaizen Gaming-owned brand, cashing in on a reported club record sponsorship before the Premier League’s ban on betting sponsorship on the front of match shirts comes into force from the 2026/27 season.

Villa’s co-owner and chairman Nassef Sawiris owns a stake in Adidas and the club announced a multi-year deal with their new kit partner in May 2024. It’s reportedly worth £17 million per year and came after the club terminated their contract with Castore last year.