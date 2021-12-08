Adidas release stunning 'ghost' varitations of legendary boot ranges

Adidas have announced the launch of the 'Legends pack', which pays tribute to iconic boot ranges of days gone by. As part of the campaign, the Adidas F50, Adipure and Predator Pulse boots have been revamped and re-released to buy.

What's more, these classic boot ranges have been given a 'ghost' upgrade – with their traditional colourways substituted for all black, with gold and white detailing. As keen football boot enthusiasts, FFT admits to being just a tiny bit aroused by the nostalgic offering. This is boot porn at its absolute best.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The release is part of a collaboration with EA, merging the digital and physical worlds, with the re-released boots also featured in FIFA 22 for legendary FIFA Ultimate Team ICON players.

Two of these stars of yesteryear, David Beckham and Kaka front the campaign. In their playing days, former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England superstar Becks was known for his association with the Predator range. Likewise, former Milan, Real and Brazil playmaker Kaka commonly wore the Adipure line in his pomp.

The F50 features golden details adorning a synthetic upper, borrowed from the 2010-vintage F50. A lightweight outsole has a Carbitex carbon-fibre insert. The Adipure has a leather upper enhanced with golden accent. The boot is finished with a Predator Freak outsole. The Predators boast golden detailing on a leather upper, borrowed from the original Predator Pulse design. The boot is finished with a Torsion Frame outsole.

