Antoine Griezmann nets quite brilliant bicycle kick for Atletico Madrid

After back-to-back draws with Qarabag, Atletico Madrid went into matchday five of the Champions League needing a win over Roma to remain in contention for knockout qualification.

Sure enough, Diego Simeone's side secured a 2-0 victory over the Italians, with Griezmann breaking the deadlock via a sublime opener.

In the 69th minute, Angel Correa's floated cross was met by the France international, who smacked an overhead kick into the top corner.

Oh Antoine Griezmann!!What. A. Finish! November 22, 2017

Kevin Gameiro added a late second, within two minutes of Bruno Peres seeing red for Roma.

Despite Atleti's win, however, Roma still occupy second place and are two points ahead of Atletico. A trip to Chelsea awaits Simeone's side in matchday six.

