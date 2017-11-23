Trending

Antoine Griezmann nets quite brilliant bicycle kick for Atletico Madrid

Griezmann ended his eight-game goal drought with a wonderful overhead kick in Atleti's must-win game against Roma

After back-to-back draws with Qarabag, Atletico Madrid went into matchday five of the Champions League needing a win over Roma to remain in contention for knockout qualification.

Sure enough, Diego Simeone's side secured a 2-0 victory over the Italians, with Griezmann breaking the deadlock via a sublime opener.

In the 69th minute, Angel Correa's floated cross was met by the France international, who smacked an overhead kick into the top corner.

Kevin Gameiro added a late second, within two minutes of Bruno Peres seeing red for Roma.

Despite Atleti's win, however, Roma still occupy second place and are two points ahead of Atletico. A trip to Chelsea awaits Simeone's side in matchday six. 

