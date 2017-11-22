Jurgen Klopp sent Ragnar Klavan a selfie to prove that trying to sign him wasn't a hoax

Klavan joined Liverpool for a reported fee of £4.2m from Augsburg, and has so far made 34 appearances under Klopp.

Before signing at Anfield in summer 2016, Klavan received a text from the German asking him to join – but the suspicious centre-back, smelling a prank, questioned its authenticity.

Klavan duly asked Klopp for some confirmation... and was surprised by the response.

When the Estonia international was asked by BT Sport if he thought the text was legit he said: “Yes, I did not believe it.

"I asked for some kind of confirmation so Jurgen sent me a selfie."

Kloppo's snap appeared to do the job, and Klavan completed his dream move soon afterwards. Cheese!

