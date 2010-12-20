The Argie Bargy Apertura Awards 2010

The flip side of the short league format in Argentina providing two champions a year is, of course, two extended periods of mourning. No competitive football, only interminable rumours, friendlies, marketing exercises and the like. This is compounded by FÃÂºtbol Para Todos, where the fixtures are played back to back, often making the weekend run from Friday night to Tuesday.

Technically, this season isnÃ¢ÂÂt over. There is still the Independiente versus Tigre match to play after the RojoÃ¢ÂÂs Sudamericana foray delayed that particular showdown, but for all intents and purposes, the Apertura 10 has finished.

Player of the season: Gio Moreno (Racing)

Strictly speaking weÃ¢ÂÂre meant to say Juan Manuel MartÃÂ­nez (VÃÂ©lez) because thatÃ¢ÂÂs what everyone else is saying, or Enzo Perez at Estudiantes, or - because Riquelme singled him out - David RamÃÂ­rez at Godoy Cruz.

The prize, however, goes to the DNA experiment Gio Moreno who has fused together Peter CrouchÃ¢ÂÂs build, GutiÃ¢ÂÂs passing, RiquelmeÃ¢ÂÂs languid style and individual brilliance together with (young) RivaldoÃ¢ÂÂs creativity. He is a genius.

Goal of the season: Juan Manuel MartÃÂ­nez (VÃÂ©lez) vs. Racing

No arguing about this one. Some said it was pure Maradona. Others that Caniggia would have been proud of it. Others suggested it was worthy of Messi. It was in fact Juan Manuel MartÃÂ­nez.

Surprise Package: All Boys

Quilmes and Olimpo managed to hang on and end 16th and 17th, but rather than just hanging on, fellow promotees All Boys swaggered their way to 8th in the league, beating Boca, Estudiantes, River and Independiente on the way.

The Ã¢ÂÂYouÃ¢ÂÂve Got To Hand It To Them For Sticking At ItÃ¢ÂÂ Award: Quilmes.

The Brewers suffered a 14-match droop before finally getting it up in the final stage of the season and actually winning a game.

Most annoying metaphor: RamÃÂ³nÃ¢ÂÂs Falcon.

It was fun at first. We all did it - it was handed to us on a plate. But enough is enough. San LorenzoÃ¢ÂÂs coach RamÃÂ³n DÃÂ­az said his side werenÃ¢ÂÂt so much a Ferrari as a more practical Ford Falcon. It doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean that EVERY SINGLE article about the club has to use it in the headline.

The IÃ¢ÂÂm Going to Quit Award: Claudio Bichi Borghi

As the championship winning coach with Argentinos Juniors, Claudio Bichi Borghi was the perfect choice as Boca coach for this season. Things didnÃ¢ÂÂt quite work out, though. Ã¢ÂÂHeÃ¢ÂÂs too nice,Ã¢ÂÂ confided one first teamer. Borghi threatened to quit three times before losing the superclÃÂ¡sico to River, by when he no longer had a choice.

The Hats Off To The Board Award: Argentinos Juniors

When Borghi went to Boca, in came Pedro Troglio. Taking over a championship winning side thatÃ¢ÂÂs lost half its players isnÃ¢ÂÂt easy. Not winning in the first seven matches makes things even harder. But the board stuck by Troglio, and ended the season in a very respectable midtable position. Hats off.

The Did They Really Finish That High? Award: Arsenal and River Plate

The Arse went quietly about their job and managed to finish third. River Plate were battling the relegation averages plus had all the fuss about Angel Cappa surrounding them, meaning that few noticed them creep up to finish 4th in the table.

The Most Libellous Claim: Juan Angulo Villegas

TigreÃ¢ÂÂs Colombian right back went national with his claim that his coach, the prickly Ricardo Caruso Lombardi, asked for money to get into the first team. WeÃ¢ÂÂre leaving that one right thereÃ¢ÂÂ¦

The Should Get A Better Agent Award: Roberto Pereyra.

All the talk has been about Milan, Juventus, Benfica begging to part with sums of up to $15 million for striker Gabriel Funes Mori and forward Erik Lamela. Fine. But what about the other brilliant teenage midfielder at River Plate? Who? Where?!

The Chalk and Cheese Award: Independiente

The King of the Cups won their 16th international trophy with the Sudamericana. They also finished bottom of the league with just two wins all season. Go figure.

The Nestor Kirchner Clausura Ã¢ÂÂ11 kicks off on February 13th