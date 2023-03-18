Arsenal v Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal v Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Sunday 19 March, 2.00pm GMT

Arsenal v Crystal Palace live stream and match preview

Looking for a Arsenal v Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal v Crystal Palace isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Arsenal can stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points with a win over struggling Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

With title rivals Manchester City in FA Cup quarter-final action this weekend, the Gunners have a golden chance to extend their lead with what would be a sixth consecutive league victory.

They will be huge favourites, as Palace are yet to win a game in any competition in 2023, a streak of 12 games that saw Patrick Vieira lose his job this week.

Arsenal won the first meeting of the season 2-0 back in August, when a Gabriel Martinelli strike and Marc Guehi own goal proved decisive.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny have both been struggling with knocks recently for Arsenal.

Sam Johnstone and Vicente Guaita are out for Palace, while Will Hughes is ill and James McArthur is carrying a knock.

Form

Arsenal: DWDWW

Crystal Palace: LLLDD

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Arsenal v Crystal Palace.

Stadium

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal v Crystal Palace kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT on Sunday 18 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.