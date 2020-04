Back of the Net's Euro 2012 previews

The Back of the Net boys examine each participating country in depth...



Group A:

Poland â It's Not All Fun & Games

Russia â Excellent Control There

Greece â Cautious Football, Reckless Spending

Czech Republic â Might Not Surprise A Few People

Group B:

Netherlands â Together As One, For Now

Germany â Herr There or Thereabouts

Portugal â It's Not All About Him, You Know

Denmark â Poulsen, Poulsen & Poulsen Aim For Glory

Group C:

Spain â So Good, They Might Not Even Bother

Italy â The Bookmakers' Favourites

Croatia â Like A Game Of Chess. No, Really...Rep of Ireland â Oh Yeah, Lucky As Anything



Group D:

Ukraine â No Definite Article

EnglandâÂÂStruggling To Meet Low Expectations

FranceâÂÂSane Coach Proving A Novelty

Sweden â Loveable Fans, Workmanlike Team

