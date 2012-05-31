Back of the Net's Euro 2012 previews
The Back of the Net boys examine each participating country in depth...
Group A:
Poland Ã¢ÂÂ It's Not All Fun & Games
Russia Ã¢ÂÂ Excellent Control There
Greece Ã¢ÂÂ Cautious Football, Reckless Spending
Czech Republic Ã¢ÂÂ Might Not Surprise A Few People
Group B:
Netherlands Ã¢ÂÂ Together As One, For Now
Germany Ã¢ÂÂ Herr There or Thereabouts
Portugal Ã¢ÂÂ It's Not All About Him, You Know
Denmark Ã¢ÂÂ Poulsen, Poulsen & Poulsen Aim For Glory
Group C:
Spain Ã¢ÂÂ So Good, They Might Not Even Bother
Italy Ã¢ÂÂ The Bookmakers' Favourites
Croatia Ã¢ÂÂ Like A Game Of Chess. No, Really...Rep of Ireland Ã¢ÂÂ Oh Yeah, Lucky As Anything
Group D:
Ukraine Ã¢ÂÂ No Definite Article
EnglandÃ¢ÂÂStruggling To Meet Low Expectations
FranceÃ¢ÂÂSane Coach Proving A Novelty
Sweden Ã¢ÂÂ Loveable Fans, Workmanlike Team
Also from Back of the Net:
