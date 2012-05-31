Back of the Net's Euro 2012 previews

The Back of the Net boys examine each participating country in depth...



Group A:

Poland Ã¢ÂÂ It's Not All Fun & Games

Russia Ã¢ÂÂ Excellent Control There

Greece Ã¢ÂÂ Cautious Football, Reckless Spending

Czech Republic Ã¢ÂÂ Might Not Surprise A Few People

Group B:

Netherlands Ã¢ÂÂ Together As One, For Now

Germany Ã¢ÂÂ Herr There or Thereabouts

Portugal Ã¢ÂÂ It's Not All About Him, You Know

Denmark Ã¢ÂÂ Poulsen, Poulsen & Poulsen Aim For Glory

Group C:

Spain Ã¢ÂÂ So Good, They Might Not Even Bother

Italy Ã¢ÂÂ The Bookmakers' Favourites

Croatia Ã¢ÂÂ Like A Game Of Chess. No, Really...Rep of Ireland Ã¢ÂÂ Oh Yeah, Lucky As Anything



Group D:

Ukraine Ã¢ÂÂ No Definite Article

EnglandÃ¢ÂÂStruggling To Meet Low Expectations

FranceÃ¢ÂÂSane Coach Proving A Novelty

Sweden Ã¢ÂÂ Loveable Fans, Workmanlike Team

