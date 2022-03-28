Barcelona’s Dani Alves names the two English right-backs he loves

When the most decorated player of all-time says he likes your style, you listen. When that person also plays in your position, it means a whole lot more. So when FFT asked Dani Alves to name his favourite right-back, we were thrilled to hear him mention an Englishman.

"I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold very much," Alves tells the May edition of FourFourTwo, out in shops this Thursday. "He’s a fantastic footballer – this guy has got world-class skills."

Alves, who re-joined former club Barcelona in January, has claimed a whopping 47 trophies in his glittering career, including three Champions Leagues, two UEFA Cups, eight domestic titles and two Copa Americas with this native Brazil. He is widely regarded to be one of the greatest right-backs in the history of the sport, and has played alongside some of the best players in history during stints at Barcelona, Juventus and PSG.

The 38-year-old didn't stop at Trent, however. He went on to name two more right-backs he loves to watch, including another Englishman.

"I also like to watch Reece James and Achraf Hakimi," he continued. "They mix strength with technique and are also great players. The three of them obviously have different characteristics and styles, but they all know how to do the job."

With England fans constantly bickering over who the nation's top right-back is – manager Gareth Southgate has those two players, plus Kyle Walker and Kieran Tripper in his plans right now – it's interesting to hear who Alves rates the highest.

If the Brazilian was made Three Lions gaffer tomorrow – now wouldn't that be fun?! - it looks as if the Liverpool and Chelsea men would be getting the nod ahead of their more experienced team-mates in Qatar.

