Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Looking for a Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Bayer Leverkusen and Porto (opens in new tab) enter their second Group B meeting level on three points apiece following the visitors' 2-0 win in last week's reverse fixture.

That result proved to be the end for Leverkusen boss Gerardo Seoane, who was sacked and replaced by Xabi Alonso. And the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Spain man got off to the perfect start in his first frontline coaching role, guiding his new side to a 4-0 Bundesliga win over Schalke on Saturday. Now to get Die Werkself back on track in the competition he won as a player with Liverpool and Real Madrid...

For Sergio Conceicao's Porto, that victory over Leverkusen last week was their first in the 2022/23 Champions League. The Portuguese champions – who exited this competition at the group stage last season – have won eight and drawn one of 12 games in league and cup this term but are winless in their last seven European matches away to German opposition, a run stretching back 16 years.

Team news

The hosts will be without six players for this one: Robert Andrich and Jeremie Frimpong are suspended; Sardar Azmoun, Karim Bellarabi, Exequiel Palacios and Florian Wirtz are injured.

Porto have a fully fit squad with the notable exception of captain Pepe, who's sustained a knee injury in training which may rule him out of the fast-approaching World Cup.

Form

Bayer Leverkusen: WDLLW

Porto: LDWWW

Referee

Istvan Kovacs of Romania will be the referee for Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto.

Stadium

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto will be played at the BayArena.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group D game between Sporting Lisbon and Marseille kicks off simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 7 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

