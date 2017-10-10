Paraguay's Alexis Duarte scores two own goals in 14 minutes at U17 World Cup
Guaraníes captain Duarte put through his own net twice in the first half against New Zealand
New Zealand grabbed two goals in their 4-2 defeat against Paraguay in the Group B clash on Monday – and both arrived courtesy of poor Paraguay centre-back Duarte.
First, the stopper clumsily flicked in Leon van den Hoven's free-kick to cancel out Paraguay's opening goal in Mumbai.
He was at it again less than 15 minutes later, slicing a clearance straight into the back of his own net past a bemused goalkeeper.
Own goal no.1:
Then for his next trick:
Luckily for Duarte, his team-mates bailed him out... eventually.
Anibal Vega's second-half brace – the first coming on 75 minutes – was added to by Blas Armoa's injury-time strike, ensuring victory for the South Americans.
