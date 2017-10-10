Paraguay's Alexis Duarte scores two own goals in 14 minutes at U17 World Cup

New Zealand grabbed two goals in their 4-2 defeat against Paraguay in the Group B clash on Monday – and both arrived courtesy of poor Paraguay centre-back Duarte.

First, the stopper clumsily flicked in Leon van den Hoven's free-kick to cancel out Paraguay's opening goal in Mumbai.

He was at it again less than 15 minutes later, slicing a clearance straight into the back of his own net past a bemused goalkeeper.

Own goal no.1:

Then for his next trick:

Luckily for Duarte, his team-mates bailed him out... eventually.

Anibal Vega's second-half brace – the first coming on 75 minutes – was added to by Blas Armoa's injury-time strike, ensuring victory for the South Americans.

