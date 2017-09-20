Benjamin Mendy is not amused by who his FIFA 18 face looks like
By Joe Nelson
The Manchester City left-back has made a shocking realisation ahead of the new game's launch
Authenticity. Realism. Just two of the words that EA have used to describe their latest instalment of FIFA, which is due to hit UK shelves next Friday.
But Manchester City new boy Benjamin Mendy has already been twice disappointed by EA – this time for his likeness in the new game.
The former Monaco man was alerted to his new face in the game on Twitter, and wasted to time blasting the fact he looked more like retired former Leicester and Liverpool striker Emile Heskey.
Mendy wasn't on superb terms with EA anyway, after they pinned him to an overall rating of 78 for the new game.
At least he’s not alone in his facial (dis)likeness – as he happily pointed out to team-mate Bernardo Silva. "And your head as well, my cousin," he tweeted to the Portuguese schemer.
