Spurs fans parody Lion King's 'Circle of Life' with incredibly elaborate song

The song, created by Spurs fan Jessie Barnett and his merry men, shows the group gallivanting around White Hart Lane with a baby doll in hand.

With blue and white face paint in abundance, the band are shown lip-synching – to adapted lyrics – at White Hart Lane to the Lion King's iconic Circle of Life.

The lyrics are questionable, its purpose apparently to celebrate the bar mitzvah of Barnett's son. But you just try not secretly enjoying it:

It's fair to say, however, that Spurs fans aren’t particularly happy with it…

All together now (*whispered*): "Wanyama, Victor Wanyama... Dembele, Mousa Dembele..."

Or not.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com