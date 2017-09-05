Bernardo Silva: Cristiano Ronaldo convinced me to sign for Man City

The Portuguese playmaker completed a £43 million move to the Etihad Stadium in May after helping Monaco capture a first Ligue 1 title since 1999/00, and also steer them past Manchester City in the Champions League last 16.

And the 23-year-old has revealed that chatting to a couple of his compatriots – and former Red Devils – convinced him to swap the south of France for Manchester.

Speaking exclusively in the October 2017 issue of FourFourTwo, Silva says: “When I was with Portugal at the Confederations Cup and about to sign, I asked Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani about the city. They told me how much they enjoyed it here.

I asked Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani about the city. They told me how much they enjoyed it here

“They said that all of the people were great and that it’s a real football city. The Premier League, too – a competitive league with full stadiums each week and everyone watching. They both said it would be a great move.”

The pressure is on Pep Guardiola to push for honours in his second season at the helm, after a summer that has seen the Blues splash more than £200m on signings.

Silva feels the Citizens have a squad that can dominate 2017/18, though if he had to pick between the Premier League and Champions League, he’d go for the latter.

The Champions League is more difficult to win. Of course, the Premier League isn’t easy to win, but the Champions League has all of the best teams in Europe, so it’s as good as it gets. Man City have never won it either, so I want to make history

“The Champions League is more difficult to win,” he says. “Of course, the Premier League isn’t easy to win, but the Champions League has all of the best teams in Europe, so it’s as good as it gets. Manchester City have never won it either, so I want to make history.

“We have a lot of young players with a lot of quality. Throw in some experience as well and we’ve got a team who can compete on all fronts. The Premier League title is a big goal for the club this season, but the Champions League is huge. When you’re at a club like City, you have to fight to win every competition.”

Read the full interview with Bernardo Silva in the October 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. A new signings special, we also chat to Davy Klaassen about his switch to Everton and look at how Romelu Lukaku, Alexandre Lacazette, Alvaro Morata and Mohamed Salah will fare following their big-money moves to the Premier League. Plus, we reveal the 25 greatest Champions League games ever, meet the FA Cup’s youngest manager who set up a football club following the London riots, recall Derby’s disastrous 2007/08 campaign, go One-on-One with Luis Garcia, learn about the science behind team chemistry and – in the first of a new interview format – hear the incredible story of Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson, who has battled back from cancer twice. Order a copy today here, and then become a subscriber!