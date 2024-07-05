Best Euros images

The European Championship started in 1960 and has taken place every four years ever since.

Euro 2020 is the one exception. Despite the name of the tournament, it was actually played in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the years, the Euros have provided plenty of entertainment and high drama, with everything from penalty shootouts and golden goals to wonder strikes and huge upsets.

Here, a look at some of the most iconic images from the European Championship...

32. West Germany win second title (Euro 1980)

West Germany players celebrate after beating Belgium to win Euro 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning the European Championship on debut in 1972 and losing out on penalties to Czechoslovakia four years later, West Germany reached a third consecutive final in 1980.

Horst Hrubesch scored twice, including a late winner, as West Germany beat Belgium 2-1 in Rome to claim the title for a second title. And this time, their win was captured in colour photography.

31. Balotelli brace vs Germany (Euro 2012)

Mario Baloteli scores for Italy against Germany at Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mario Balotelli was Italy's hero in their semi-final win over Germany at Euro 2012, scoring two first-half goals as the Azzurri sealed a 2-1 victory in Warsaw.

The view from behind the goal for his first made for a special shot (above), while the celebration following his second was classic Balotelli as he removed his shirt and flexed his muscles.

30. Arshavin downs Dutch (Euro 2008)

Andrey Arshavin celebrates after scoring Russia's third goal against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russia overcame the Netherlands in extra time in the quarter-finals of Euro 2008 and Andrey Arshavin sealed their spot in the last four with the third in a 3-1 win.

The former Arsenal attacker ran to the corner and posed in an iconic celebration which became one of the tournament's most famous images. Russia were beaten by eventual champions Spain in the semi-finals.

29. Croatia's colourful fans (Euro 2024)

Croatia fans light smoke flares during their game against Albania at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Croatia's fans always bring passion and plenty of colour, too. Euro 2024 was no different, though their nation's campaign in Germany utimately ended in disappointment.

After a heavy defeat to Spain in their opening game, Croatia let leads slip against Albania and Italy and paid the price with a first-round exit.

28. Georgia make history (Euro 2024)

Georges Mikautadze celebrates after scoring Georgia's first ever goal at the European Championship, against Turkey at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Making their first ever appearance at a European Championship, Georgia exceeded expectations by qualifying for the knockout stages.

Georges Mikautadze scored the nation's first Euros goal in a 3-1 defeat to Turkey and added two more as Georgia drew with the Czech Republic and then surprisingly beat Portugal. In the last 16, the eastern Europeans also went ahead against Spain, but ultimately lost 4-1 to La Roja.

27. San Iker inspires Spain (Euro 2008)

Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas saves a penalty from Italy's Daniele De Rossi in the shootout in the teams' quarter-final clash at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's quarter-final win against Italy on penalties at Euro 2008 was seen as a pivotal moment after so many near misses for La Roja in major tournaments.

After a goalless 120 minutes in Vienna, Iker Casillas was the hero for Spain with two saves in the shootout – including this one from Daniele De Rossi. La Roja went on to win the tournament and successfully defended their title four years later.

26. Pivotal Platini (Euro 1984)

Michel Platini receives the European Championship trophy after France's win over Spain in the final of Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 1984 was dominated by one man: Michel Platini. The legendary French forward netted nine of France's 14 goals to lead Les Bleus to victory and to a first ever major trophy.

Platini's nine goals included hat-tricks against Belgium and Portugal, the latter to seal a 3-2 semi-final win late in extra time, plus another strike in the final as France beat Spain 2-0 in Paris.

25. Van Basten's volley (Euro 88)

Marco van Basten scores a spectacular volley for the Netherlands in the Euro 88 final against the Soviet Union. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is perhaps the greatest goal in European Championship history and the fact that it happened in a final makes it even more special.

Marco van Basten's brilliant volley for the Netherlands in their 2-0 win over the Soviet Union in the final of Euro 88 is worth watching again and again. And the image is pretty good, too.

24. Romania make a splash (Euro 2024)

Romania fans light smoke flares during their match against Slovakia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back at the European Championship for a fifth time, Romania topped Group E at Euro 2024 ahead of Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine.

That sealed passage to the knockout stages at a Euros for the first time in Romania's history and their passionate fans – seen here in the 1-1 draw against Slovakia – certainly helped.

23. Germany meet the Queen (Euro 96)

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as Jurgen Klinsmann lifts the European Championship trophy following Germany's win over the Czech Republic at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After knocking out England on penalties in the semi-finals of Euro 96, Germany beat the Czech Republic with a golden goal from Oliver Bierhoff in the final.

And as the German players lifted the European Championship trophy at Wembley, Queen Elizabeth II was all smiles in the background. Iconic.

22. Spain's comeback vs Yugoslavia (Euro 2000)

Spain players celebrate their last-gasp win over Yugoslavia at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain needed a win to advance to the knockout stages of Euro 2000, but looked to be heading home as they trailed Yugoslavia 3-2 deep in added time in their final group game in Bruges.

Yugoslavia, playing with 10 men after Slaviša Jokanović was sent off just after the hour mark, took the lead with 15 minutes left and were on the brink of victory. But a penalty from Gaizka Mendieta deep in added time and a dramatic late winner from Alfonso in the 95th minute sparked wild celebrations.

21. Shaqiri's overhead kick (Euro 2016)

Xherdan Shaqiri scores an overhead kick for Switzerland against Poland at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xherdan Shaqiri's overhead kick for Switzerland against Poland at Euro 2016 was unbelievable and the pictures of the midfielder in mid-air as he hits his acrobatic effort are pretty spectacular, too.

Surprisingly snubbed in the vote for goal of the tournament as Hungary's Zoltan Gera won that poll, Shaqiri's effort is one of the best in the tournament's history.

20. Ibra's special strike (Euro 2004)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores for Sweden against Italy at Euro 2004 with a strike which was voted as the Goal of the Tournament. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for his impressive elasticity and penchant for the spectacular, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the best goal of Euro 2004.

Amid a crowd of players and with his back to goal, the striker flicked an outrageous effort into the corner in a moment of impressive improvisation and super skill to earn Sweden a 1-1 draw against Italy in the group stages.

19. Zidane masterclass (Euro 2000)

Zinedine Zidane celebrates after scoring a penalty for France against Portugal at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zinedine Zidane put on a show for France against Portugal in the semi-finals of Euro 2000 in a performance full of his brilliant ball skills, close control, superb vision, clever feints and pinpoint passing.

Fittingly, Zidane won the tie with a golden goal as he converted from the penalty spot in the 117th minute. Les Bleus went on to win the trophy and the Frenchman in full flow is one of the enduring images from the Euros in the early 2000s.

18. Iceland shock England (Euro 2016)

Iceland celebrate at the final whistle after victory over England in the last 16 at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iceland produced the biggest shock of Euro 2016 by knocking out England in the teams' second-round meeting in Nice.

Wayne Rooney gave England the lead with a penalty, but Iceland scored twice in quick succession to secure a historic win. The agony and the ecstacy at the final whistle is summed up in this incredible image.

17. Netherlands' orange wall (Euro 2024)

Dutch fans, all in orange, behind the goal as the Netherlands take on Austria at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best things about the European Championship is that fans descend from all across the continent to support their teams.

The Dutch are always there in great numbers and great colour. All dressed in orange, the Netherlands supporters make for a special sight on the streets, in the fan zones and inside the stadiums – as shown in this image from a game against Austria at Euro 2024.

16. Conte celebrates with players (Euro 2016)

Antonio Conte celebrates with fans after Italy's win over Spain at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not many managers show their passion quite like Antonio Conte and the former Italy coach led a rather ordinary Azzurri side to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

The highlight was a 2-0 win over defending champions Spain in the quarter-finals, which featured Conte booting the ball away in the latter stages after it went out for a throw to La Roja and then celebrating with the players on the pitch at the end.

15. Turkey's epic comeback (Euro 2008)

Turkey players celebrate their third goal in a 3-2 comeback win over the Czech Republic at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkey produced one of the greatest comebacks in European Championship history as they came from 2-0 down to beat the Czech Republic 3-2 and qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2008 in epic fashion.

Arda Turan scored with 15 minutes left and Nihat Kahveci netted twice in the closing stages to seal an extraordinary win. The celebrations were wild as Turkey players piled on top of the goal scorer. Fatih Terim's side went on to make the last four.

14. Croatia fan protest (Euro 2016)

Croatia players plead with the fans to stop throwing flares onto the pitch amid a planned protest in the team's game against Croatia at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Croatia's group game against the Czech Republic at Euro 2016 was interrupted as fans threw flares onto the pitch in a planned protest against the nation's Football Federation and its president.

With the match halted, Croatia players removed flares from the pitch and pleaded with their fans to behave. When play resumed, the Czechs came back to level at 2-2.

13. Swiss bliss (Euro 2020)

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer and his team-mates celebrate their win on penalties over France at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Switzerland stunned world champions France by beating Les Bleus on penalties in the last 16 at Euro 2020 following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time in Bucharest.

Yann Sommer was the hero in the shootout and after saving the decisive penalty, the Swiss goalkeeper sprinted off in epic celebration with his team-mates in close pursuit. Beautiful.

12. Spain make history (Euro 2012)

Spain players dive on the pitch in celebration in front of their fans after beating Italy in the final of Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's golden era between 2008 and 2012 featured three consecutive major tournament wins: the World Cup in 2010 and back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

La Roja beat Italy 4-0 in the 2012 final in an exhibition of attacking football and became the first team to retain the Euros. The celebrations were pretty epic, too.

11. Bellingham saves England (Euro 2024)

Jude Bellingham scores an overhead kick for England against Slovakia in the last 16 at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great moments produce great images and Jude Bellingham's overhead kick for England against Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024 was certainly one of those.

With England a couple of minutes away from defeat in Gelsenkirchen, Bellingham rose to hit an amazing acrobatic effort into the corner and level the scores. Harry Kane went on to win it for the Three Lions with a header in extra time.

Denmark players form a human shield as Christian Eriksen is treated by paramedics after suffering a cardiac arrest in a game against Finland at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football fans and players came together in support of Christian Eriksen after the Denmark midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against Finland at Euro 2020.

Danish players formed a human shield as Eriksen was treated on the pitch and over the next few days and weeks, there was an outpouring of support for the popular playmaker. Happily, he went on to make a full recovery and was back on the pitch at Euro 2024.

9. Donnarumma leads Italy celebrations (Euro 2020)

Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates with his team-mates after Italy's win over England on penalties against England in the final of Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianluigi Donnarumma was Italy's hero in their Euro 2020 final win over England on penalties as he saved spot-kicks from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Ice cool at first as he later admitted he did not know Italy had won, Donnarumma soon led the celebrations as his team-mates piled onto his back in jubilant scenes.

8. Pirlo's Panenka (Euro 2012)

Andrea Pirlo beats Joe Hart with a Panenka penalty as Italy defeat England in a shootout in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonin Panenka's famous penalty at Euro 1976 sealed the title for Czechoslovakia in a shootout win over West Germany, but images of that moment are rare.

At Euro 2012, Andrea Pirlo produced one of the finest examples of a Panenka penalty you will see, as Italy beat England in a shootout in the quarter-finals. With the ball in mid-air and goalkeeper Joe Hart helpless after diving to his right, Pirlo nonchalantly watches as his kick floats into the net. Glorious.

7. Ronaldo wins with Portugal (Euro 2016)

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the celebrations with his team-mates and the trophy alongside him as Portugal win Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo was forced off in the first half of Portugal's Euro 2016 final against France and later appeared with a heavily-strapped knee as an auxiliary assistant to coach Fernando Santos, barking instructions from the sidelines.

But the Portuguese superstar was at the heart of the celebrations after Eder's extra-time winner as he finally got his hands on a first piece of silverware with his national team.

6. Iniesta takes on Croatia (Euro 2012)

Spain's Andres Iniesta is surrounded by Croatia players at Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andres Iniesta was the outstanding player at Euro 2012 as Spain retained the trophy and followed up their 2010 World Cup win with a third major tournament triumph in a row.

Like the famous image of Diego Maradona being closely watched by a group of Belgium defenders at the 1982 World Cup, this picture of Iniesta on the ball amid six Croatia players is another classic – and testament to his extraordinary talent.

5. Gazza's goal and celebration (Euro 96)

Paul Gascoigne and England team-mates celebrate in the "Dentist's Chair" after the midfielder's goal against Scotland at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Gascoigne scored one of the best goals in European Championship history as he flicked the ball over Colin Hendry's head and volleyed home against Scotland at Euro 96 – and the celebration was one of the tournament's iconic moments.

Some of England's players, including Gascoigne, were pictured pouring alcohol down each other's throats in a practice known as the "dentist's chair" in the build-up to the tournament in images which brought criticism from the media at home. After his goal against the Scots, the midfielder lay back as his team-mates grabbed water bottles and poured liquid down his throat in a re-enactment of the controversial drinking game. Classic Gazza.

4. Bierhoff winner for Germany (Euro 96)

Oliver Bierhoff is mobbed by Germany team-mates after his golden goal against the Czech Republic in the final of Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oliver Bierhoff came off the bench to win the Euro 96 final for Germany against the Czech Republic, scoring an equaliser in the 73rd minute and then a golden goal in extra time.

His shot in the fifth minute of extra time went in via a deflection and won the trophy for Germany. Moments later, he was mobbed by his team-mates on the Wembley pitch in wild celebrations.

3. Trezeguet's golden goal (Euro 2000)

France striker David Trezeguet celebrates his golden goal in the Euro 2000 final against Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

France were on the brink of defeat in the final of Euro 2000, but Sylvain Wiltord levelled in the 94th minute against Italy and in extra time, fellow substitute David Trezeguet won the trophy for Les Bleus.

Trezeguet tore off his shirt as he celebrated his 103rd-minute golden goal, which ended the contest there and then. In the background of the image, Thierry Henry can be seen raising his arms to the sky. Iconic.

2. Greece get heroes' welcome (Euro 2004)

Greece captain Theo Zagorakis lifts the European Championship trophy in front of tens of thousands of fans in Athens as supporters gather to salute the players on their return from Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the teams at Euro 2004, only one (Latvia) went into the tournament with a lower ranking than Greece.

But Otto Rehhagel's side came through the pack to win the trophy, beating Spain, France and Portugal (twice) along the way. On their return to Athens, the players were saluted by tens of thousands of fans in extraordinary scenes.

1. Denmark joy and disbelief (Euro 92)

Denmark players celebrate their second goal in the Euro 92 final against Germany. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark's triumph at Euro 92, which included victory in the final over heavyweights Germany, is one of the European Championships' best-ever stories.

The Danes were only in the tournament at all due to Yugoslavia's disqualification, but made their presence count by going all the way. This image of the players celebrating their second goal in the final against Germany, scored by Kim Vilfort, captures the mixture of unbridled joy and also disbelief at what they were achieving.