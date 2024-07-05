Best Euros images

By
published

Featuring fans, players, celebrations and more, a selection of the best images from the European Championship...

Italy players celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020.
Italy players celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The European Championship started in 1960 and has taken place every four years ever since.

Euro 2020 is the one exception. Despite the name of the tournament, it was actually played in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.