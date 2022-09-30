Best football boots for wide feet 2022: The latest ranges from Nike, Adidas, Puma and more

If you are struggling to find football boots that fit you comfortably or find that too many pairs are squeezing your feet in too tightly, you'll want to find the best football boots for wide feet.

Having the right boots can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain ranges specifically designed for those that require a little additional comfort and breathing room. FFT has been dedicating itself to categorising designs to make boot shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best football boots out right now, be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best football boots for wide feet...

Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite Comfortable, versatile and stylish

Versatile: worn by goalkeepers and strikers alike Great for wide feet Durable

While the latest Tiempos are not only among the lightest on the market, weighing in at only 207g, but they're also the most comfortable - as we noted in our Nike Tiempo Legend 9 review. Unlike most other pairs of Nike football boots (such as the Vapour and Superfly ranges), the Tiempo Legend 9 don't squeeze your feet in too snugly – they're roomier and more breathable from the very first try.

These Tiempos feature a number of other nifty little gadgets, including memory foam and touch pods, designed to specifically help players shoot, dribble and control the ball. The chevron studs have been specially designed to add traction, helping you change direction more easily – perfect for bursting past opponents.

This is a stunning all-round boot, but a particularly good option if comfort is your ultimate criteria.

Puma Future Z Lazertouch Proper leather... but still light

Leather Extremely light Classic design

In our recent Puma Future Z Lazertouch football boots review, we praised the authentic leather used in boots worn by some of the nippiest wingers in world football. Unlike synthetic or plastic boots (such as Neymar's signature Future Z), the soft leather used in the Lazertouch makes them a better choice for those with wider feet.

The boots are a fantastic fit, offer superb traction, look stunning and are light enough to make you feel as if you're wearing carpet slippers. The best combination of style and comfort on the market right now.

Adidas Copa Sense+ Minimal, comfortable and built for playmakers

Old-school design Good for touch and passing Comfortable

Adidas do "no-frills" awesomely well when they want to and, as explained in our Adidas Copa Sense review, these puppies are testament to that. Worn by the likes of Jude Bellingham and Joao Felix, the Copa Sense is a defined understatement, stripping back the football boot to its bare essentials. These boots are immensely comfortable, perfect for any player who prides themselves on their first touch and despite the simplistic design, they look hella cool – whatever colour you get them in.

Adidas Copa Mundial The definitive Adi boot

Utterly timeless Cheaper than most Comfort over style

One for the old guard and hipsters alike, there's simply nothing like the Copa Mundial football boots, no matter how many times Adidas reinvent the wheel.

For the sheer comfort, nostalgia and reliability, it's virtually impossible to top these brilliant boots, with buttery soft K-leather ensuring your feet have room to breathe while staying warm and dry. The Adidas Copa Mundial is an icon – and if you're a football nerd, you deserve a pair of these at least once in your lifetime.

Here at FourFourTwo, our boot testing procedure is all about getting boots on our feet and personally trying them out in kickabouts, training sessions and matches. Our writers test each pair over a number of weeks, in various playing conditions, in order to get a proper idea of what they're like on a football pitch.

This is the best way to find out if boots are better suited for firmer or softer ground, what level of traction they offer and how else they're geared towards improving a player's game. We're passionate about football boots and regularly attend launch events and Q&As to get as much information as possible from manufacturers and designers before we begin.

All of our reviews are honest (despite working with brands, nobody can "buy" a good review from us) and we always have real footballers in mind when giving recommendations.