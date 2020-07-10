The best new 2020/21 kits from around Europe

It feels more than a little odd to have new kits being revealed with several weeks of action still to be played in the current season.

But across Europe, from Italy to Germany, Spain to the Netherlands, fans are already debating the pros and cons of their club’s 2020/21 designs.

Some have stuck with tried-and-trusted traditional looks, while others have gone for opinion-splitting adjustments – we’re looking at you, Inter.

Barcelona

This new Barcelona kit pays homage to Barça's 2010/11 kit, which we find a little odd here at FourFourTwo Towers, given that was surely only about five minutes ago.

Still, that season saw the club lift both La Liga and Champions League title under Pep Guardiola, in what many consider the club's greatest sides. And, well, the shirt's not bad either.

Messi et al will look pretty sharp in this next season.

Bayern Munich

It’s hard to fault this effort from the German champions, other than perhaps to say it's not the most creative.

One nice touch, though, is that the club motto ‘mia san mia’, meaning ‘we are who we are’ is emblazoned on the neck. Neat.

Inter Milan

For a club renowned globally for their black and blue stripes, calling this new design a bold move would be an understatement.

The zig-zag look hasn't been universally popular, despite Nike's insistence that it is "inspired by the pioneering work of Milanese designers in the 1980s".

Atletico Madrid

Like Bayern, Atleti haven't pushed the boat out much with their new kit.

It's another traditional look, particularly with the return to a collar around the neck.

Borussia Dortmund

Now that's bold. Out goes the all-yellow body, in comes this effort with black slashes that create a lightning bolt look.

They also have a new sponsor, 1&1, which at the very least fits neatly into the design.

Celtic

Celtic's iconic hoops are not to be messed with, and Adidas have kept things simple for the new season.

The gold trim on the sleeves and neck is a nice touch, too.

PSV

Another traditional design, this PSV kit if anything looks a bit blocky.

We're not sure what 'Brainport Eindhoven' is, but we're not sure we want to see it in block capitals on the front of a football top - far too wordy.

Porto

A classic Porto kit, with instantly recognisable vertical blue and white stripes.

That's really all that needs to be said, but New Balance nevertheless have assured us that the kit is "inspired by the passionate sea of blue that arises when the fans gather". Of course.

Marseille

The new Marseille home and away kits are sleek, simple and stylish.

For some reason, though, the more we look at them, the more peckish we get...